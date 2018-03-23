EDUCATIONAL ADVERTISING AWARDS HONOR BERKELEY COLLEGE STUDENT STORIES by

Thursday, March 22 2018 @ 01:25 PM EDT



The stories of Berkeley College students are showcased in two commercials that earned the College recognition at the 33rd Annual Educational Advertising Awards. The awards were announced this month and are sponsored by the Higher Education Marketing Report.

“Emily Pross,” a Gold Award commercial winner in the Television Single Spot Category, highlights Berkeley College Honors scholar Emily Pross, a champion downhill skater, who is pursuing a BBA in Marketing Communications. Ms. Pross takes online classes at Berkeley College, which allow her to work around her competitions. She has competed across nine countries, including Australia, Slovenia and Norway, and is ranked the No. 1 female downhill longboarder in the world. Click here to watch the commercial.

“Call My Name 2” won the Bronze Award for the Television Single Spot Category. This commercial features parents, grandparents and children of graduates, calling attention to Berkeley College’s diverse and somewhat untraditional study body that is made up of people of all ages, background and walks of life. Click here to watch the commercial.

“Both awards are truly an honor, and I’m proud of our creative team members who worked hard to make these productions possible,” said William DiMasi, Berkeley College Vice President, Marketing. “I also want to recognize our students – the best and the brightest – whose stories we are happy to share.”

Jan Lok, Publisher, Educational Advertising Awards, offered his congratulations to Berkeley College. Mr. Lok praised the work of the judges – a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals, and the editorial board of the Higher Education Marketing Report.

The Educational Advertising Awards competition is the largest and oldest of its kind. This year more than 2,250 entries were received from more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools. The Higher Education Marketing Report has been the nation’s leading marketing publication for higher education marketing professionals for 34 years.

Photo Caption: Berkeley College student Emily Pross is a champion downhill skater. She was featured in a Berkeley College commercial that won an Educational Advertising Gold Award.

