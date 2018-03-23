NY WATERWAY ADDS SPECIAL PRICED WEEKEND FERRIES IN HOBOKEN AND JERSEY CITY by

Thursday, March 22 2018

Just in time for the New York Auto Show and other spring activities in Manhattan, NY Waterway is adding weekend ferry service with reduced rates at the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and at Harborside and Paulus Hook in Jersey City, President & Founder Arthur E. Imperatore announced today.

Starting Saturday, March 31, ferries operate every 20 minutes between 9:54 a.m. and 8:48 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between Midtown and Downtown Manhattan and these New Jersey terminals:

Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal to Manhattan’s West 39th Street. The fare is $6 per trip.

Harborside in Jersey City to West 39th Street. The fare is $6 per trip.

Harborside to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City. The fare is $5 per trip.

Paulus Hook in Jersey City to West 39th Street. The fare is $6 per trip. This is in addition to the existing weekend service between Paulus Hook and Brookfield

Place/Battery Park City, with a fare of $5 per trip.

For a complete schedule, visit nywaterway.com/weekend .

Kids under five years old ride free on all routes, when accompanied by an adult.

“We want to show our commitment to the people of Hoboken and Jersey City by expanding service to these fast-growing communities and expand on our family-friendly way to experience all of the wonderful things New York City has to offer,” said Mr. Imperatore.

“We also want New York families and visitors to be able to enjoy the excitement of Hoboken and Jersey City on the weekends.”

Kids under 12 ride free on NY Waterway ferries during the summer and the Holiday Season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s and on three-day Federal Holiday weekends such as Martin Luther King Weekend and President’s Weekend. NY Waterway ferries are the most family-friendly way to enjoy the best of the Big Apple. At West 39th Street, there is a quick, seamless transfer to free connecting multi-route NY Waterway buses serving routes throughout Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.

The Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal is just a short walk to the Downtown Connection, a free bus operated by the Downtown Alliance which loops through Lower Manhattan, with stops at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the South Street Seaport, Battery Park, the American Indian Museum and other attractions.

There is low-cost parking at Port Imperial and Harborside and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail serves all the terminals except Hoboken/14th Street. NJ Transit buses also serve all terminals.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.nywaterway.com/weekend www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

