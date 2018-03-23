THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB TO HOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY EASTER BRUNCH APRIL 1 by

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, providing an authentic Irish experience by combining the design and décor of the Emerald Isle with modern amenities and the high-quality food, drink and banter of a traditional public house, invites guests to hop on in this Easter Sunday, April 1, for a special brunch buffet from 11:00am – 3:00pm at its Clifton and Ramsey restaurants.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub’s Easter Brunch will feature a carvery station offering Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast and Honey-Roasted Ham, omelets prepared to order and a chef’s table buffet with an array of starters, traditional breakfast favorites and Irish brunch dishes, including Shepherd’s Pie and Jameson Shrimp. A Kids’ Knee-High Buffet, with food options like macaroni & cheese, chicken fingers and cheeseburger sliders, will also be available at both restaurants.

Additionally, families dining in at The Shannon Rose on April 1 will have the opportunity to participate in a Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11:00am at each location. Children should remember to “BYOB” – bring your own basket – to collect colorful eggs full of goodies hidden throughout the restaurant. Early arrival is encouraged as eggs are limited. Families can also take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Brunch at The Shannon Rose is $32 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited and can be made via phone at 973-284-0200(Clifton) or 201-962-7602 (Ramsey), or online at www.TheShannonRose.com.

Featuring a chef-driven menu that changes seasonally and uses fresh, high-quality ingredients, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub offers fare that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites, combining traditional favorites with modern tastes. For its thirsty guests, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – and a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more.

For more information on The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, its menu or ongoing events and promotions, or to join its Pub Club, visit www.TheShannonRose.com, or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

ABOUT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for.

