First-Ever Boozy Burbs Food Hall Pops Up In Paramus, NJ

Thursday, April 12 2018 @ 05:00 AM EDT

Curated foodie market to showcase local talent in a range of cuisines for one night only Paramus, NJ (April 5, 2018) - Boozy Burbs, the #1 online and social destination for the latest dining and food news micro-targeted to Greater Bergen County, has announced its inaugural Boozy Burbs Food Hall, pop-up marketplace offering inventive off-the-menu eats from a curated selection of the most creative northern New Jersey and New York food artisans.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 5pm to 10pm at The Terrace, located at 293 Paramus Road in Paramus, NJ. Admission and parking are free, and the array of foods and drinks will be available for the public to purchase at special event pricing.

Providing a novel foodie event experience with a secret menu vibe, Boozy Burbs is aiming to raise more awareness for the local foodie culture and celebrate the area’s best food artisans for their talent, creativity and diverse cultural cuisines. From a Philly roast pork-taco hybrid, to not-your-average garlic knots, to fresh-baked Hungarian chimney cakes all made on-site, attendees will discover unique eats from around 20 vendors to either enjoy there or take home. There will also be a variety of specialty cocktails and other craft libations to either purchase or sample (21 years and over). A live DJ, VIP area, photo booth, and other entertainment will also be part of the event.

The inaugural Boozy Burbs Food Hall vendor lineup includes Biagio’s Ristorante, Aumm Aumm, Empanada Mania, 17 Summer, Kimchi Smoke, Biddy O’Malley’s, City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Westwood Prime Meats, Callahan’s, Glaze Donuts, Hold My Knots, Russo’s House of Pizza, Dill Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Red White & Que Smokehouse, Kurly Kürtősh, Mr. Cupcakes, Sweet & Flour, and Candy Rush.

In addition, Eastwick College culinary arts students will be making and serving carrot cake, with proceeds going to the Eastwick Foundation, which provides tuition and book scholarships, donates to local organizations and food banks, and supports the not-forprofit Good JuJu Charity Project.

Boozy Burbs Food Hall sponsors include Bar Louie, Epic Events, Whole Foods, SHIPRITE, City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Chevelle’s Photo Booth, Eastwick College, The Table Metropolitan Dining Guide and El Buho Mezcal. Select sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, visit www.boozyburbs.com/foodhall or follow #BBFH.

About Boozy Burbs:

Boozy Burbs is your not-so-secret ingredient to discovering the latest dining, drinking and nightlife news in Greater Bergen County. This includes bordering towns in Rockland, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties. Visit us online at www.boozyburbs.com or connect with us through @boozyburbs across social media.

