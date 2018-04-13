The Elisabeth Morrow School To Host 2018 Auction Gala by

Honoring Distinguished Educator Ronnee Lipman & The Romita Family

Thursday, May 3, 2018

6:30 to 11 p.m.

(Englewood, New Jersey – April 4, 2018) The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) will host their annual spring Gala themed “A Night Of Vintage Glamour,” on Thursday, May 3, at the Montammy Golf Club, in Alpine, New Jersey. This year’s gala will honor beloved educator Ronnee Lipman & The Romita Family for their generosity, dedication and service.

Join us for an evocative evening of Swing music and dancing with one of the area’s hottest bands. Enjoy a silent auction, cocktails and a sumptuous Prohibition Era-inspired dinner menu, followed by a live auction of luxury items. Festive cocktail attire (Flappers welcome!).. and bring your dancing shoes.

All proceeds from the event benefit students, faculty and facility upgrades. To purchase tickets and tables, underwrite key aspects of the evening and donate items to the live auction, log on to 501Auctions.com/emsauctiongala. For advertisement purchases in the Gala journal, contact [email protected]

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

