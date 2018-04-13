COUNTY SPONSORED 2nd ANNUAL BERGEN COUNTY CARE FAIR TO BE HELD IN LARGER VENUE by

Tuesday, April 10 2018 @ 04:21 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Annual Event to Be Held Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Fairleigh Dickinson University Rothman Center

Hackensack, N.J. – A 45-member Steering Committee of Bergen County community leaders from both the nonprofit and private sectors has announced the launch of the Second Annual Bergen County Care Fair to take place on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 12 to 4pm at the Fairleigh Dickinson University Rothman Center, 100 University Plaza Drive in Hackensack.

As a result of the overwhelming success of the 1st Care Fair held in April, 2017 that saw over 1,300 attendees with 135 Exhibitors presenting (64 were wait listed given insufficient space), the Fair was moved to a much larger venue this year to accommodate an expected increase in both the number of attendees and Exhibitors.

The stadium-size venue at the Fairleigh Dickinson University Rothman Center will not only allow for much more room for attendees and Exhibitors, but will also provide plentiful lounge seating, a food concession stand, and a “Children’s Corner” where families can bring their children to take a break with games and a clown who will make balloon sculptures. Admission and parking at the Fair will be free, Spanish and Korean translators will be available on-site, and the venue is completely handicapped accessible.

The Bergen County Care Fair was developed in 2017 by County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders in response to the ever-increasing complexity of the health, wellness, and support care systems and related public frustration in the face of trying to find the right medical care providers, treatments, and support services needed to deal with a health crisis or chronic physical or mental health issues. The theme of the Fair is “Find the Connection You Need!”

For complete information about the Fair, registering as an Exhibitor, or becoming a Sponsor, please visit the Bergen CountyCare Fair website at www.bergencarefair.org.

The mission of the Bergen County Care Fair is to sponsor a large-scale, annual Fair that showcases providers of health care, wellness, and support services where residents can make connections and access vital information leading to lower costs and improved care for themselves and those they love.

Advertisement