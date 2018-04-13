Vainieri Huttle on Equal Pay Day by

Tuesday, April 10 2018 @ 04:22 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(TRENTON) – Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen) issued the following the statement on Equal Pay Day:

“Equal Pay Day is especially significant to the women in New Jersey this year. The recent passage of legislation in both the Assembly and the Senate that would mandate equal pay for equal work has brought us one step closer to an actual Equal Pay Day in New Jersey.

“The antiquated theory that women should earn only a fraction of what men earn has no place in today’s society where 42 percent of mothers are the sole or primary breadwinners of their families.

“We recognize the fight to end pay discrimination is far from over. We must ensure that women are getting their not only fair but equal share in the workplace. Like so many, letting their voices be heard for women’s rights, we in New Jersey will continue to stand up and pursue equal pay for all women until it’s done.”

Assemblywoman Vainieri Huttle is one of the sponsors of the bill (A-1) entitled the “Diane B. Allen Equal Pay Act,” recently approved by the legislature.

