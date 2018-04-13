The Provident Bank Foundation Announces Second Cycle Major Grant Opportunities by

Wednesday, April 11 2018 @ 12:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Supports innovative programming across New Jersey and Pennsylvania

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY (APRIL 4, 2018): The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is pleased to announce it is now accepting Letters of Intent (LOI) for its Second Cycle of Major Grants.

The goal of the Major Grant is to support organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and the individuals they serve. Major Grants range from $5,000 to $25,000, and fund projects and programs that address one or more of PBF’s funding priority areas.

PBF priority funding areas include:

Community Enrichment: Focuses on programs that drive economic development, contribute to a more well-rounded community experience, and provide increased access to information and specialized learning opportunities.

Education: Support innovative programming that expands access to, and improves the quality of, well-rounded educational experiences for people of all ages.

Health, youth & families: Aim to ensure people of all ages and means have the ability to improve the quality of their lives, including having a safe place to live and access to quality healthcare.

“The Foundation is committed to enhancing the quality of life of individuals throughout the Bank’s footprint through investments in institutions that contribute to a sense of community, programs that offer strong academic support and enrichment opportunities, and innovative projects that encourage better health,” says Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation, which marks its 15th anniversary this year. “We are seeking partners that share this same vision – partners that are able to offer sustainable community enhancement and the ability to achieve short-term change.”

Since its inception in 2003, The Foundation has granted more than $23 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities, and $3,256,295 specifically through Major Grant contributions since 2012.

For more information about PBF, including 2018 grant guidelines, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

About The Provident Bank Foundation

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 2003 by Provident Bank to enhance the quality of life in the region through support of not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in communities served by the Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has granted more than $23 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities. For more information about The Provident Bank Foundation, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

