CELEBRATE EARTH DAY WITH THE PARAMUS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION AT THE PARAMUS PUBLIC LIBRARY by

Thursday, April 12 2018 @ 07:58 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

APRIL 15TH AT 12-3 PM, RAIN OR SHINE

Over thirty local and environmental businesses will be in attendance, providing a great opportunity to learn, ask questions, and win giveaways. This family-friendly event will give local businesses an opportunity to display electric/hybrid vehicles, solar energy and smart home technology, tree preservation, organic pest control solutions, and much more.

Children can get their faces painted as their favorite animal (courtesy of Artistic Giraffe), watch The Lorax, put on by Paramus High School’s Green Team, or create crafts with the Library and Women’s Club.

Come by 12pm to hear the national anthem, sung by Danielle Denoia, and get to know your elected officials.

For more information, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ParamusEnvironmentalCommission/

BOROUGH OF PARAMUS

Rich LaBarbiera, Mayor

Joseph D’Arco, Borough Administrator

BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ralph Amato

Maria Elena Bellinger

Chris Di Piazza

Holly Tedesco-Santos

Pat Verile

Jeanne Weber

PARAMUS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

Susan Golden, Chairperson

Tony Landa, Vice Chairperson

Melissa Marte, Earth Day Chairperson

Tom Caiaffa

Joe Garcia

Matt Giugliano

Vincent Piccinich

Chris Di Piazza, Council Liaison

Nicole Smith, Secretary

PARAMUS EARTH DAY 2018 PARTICIPANTS

AFC Urgent Care of Paramus

All American Ford

Aquatel N.J.

Artistic Giraffe (face painting)

B.A.R.K. Adoptions

Bergen County Mosquito Control

Bergen County Utility Authority

Park Ave BMW

Cartridge World

Cycle Bar Montvale

Deidre Imus Environmental Health Center

Food and Water Watch

Hackensack Riverkeeper

Holistic Moms

Humor Me Farm

Infinity Solar

Metropolitan Plant Exchange

Millers Pharmacy

Mold Doctors

NJ Beekeepers Association

North Jersey Sierra Club

Paramus Environmental Commision

Paramus Farmers Market

Paramus High School

Paramus Police Department

Paramus Public Library

Paramus Shade Tree

Stop & Shop

Suez Water

Tesla

Trader Joe’s

Tupperware

Weichert Realtors Oradell

Western Pest Services

Women’s Club of Paramus

CONTACT:

[email protected]

201-265-2100 x2361

