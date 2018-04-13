Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

CELEBRATE EARTH DAY WITH THE PARAMUS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION AT THE PARAMUS PUBLIC LIBRARY

APRIL 15TH AT 12-3 PM, RAIN OR SHINE

Paramus, NJ-- The Paramus Environmental Commission, in association with the PHS Green Team and PHS Hope Club, is hosting its annual Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 15rd, from 12pm - 3pm at the Bandshell at the Paramus Public Library on Century Road. Rain or shine. Admission is free.This year's themes is "One Earth, One Home, One Chance".

Over thirty local and environmental businesses will be in attendance, providing a great opportunity to learn, ask questions, and win giveaways. This family-friendly event will give local businesses an opportunity to display electric/hybrid vehicles, solar energy and smart home technology, tree preservation, organic pest control solutions, and much more.

Music will be provided by area artists Jake Thistle, DJ Shawn Herrick, and London Calling - a Beatles Tribute Band.

Children can get their faces painted as their favorite animal (courtesy of Artistic Giraffe), watch The Lorax, put on by Paramus High School’s Green Team, or create crafts with the Library and Women’s Club.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase by local vendors Empanada Mania and J&J Italian Ice.

Come by 12pm to hear the national anthem, sung by Danielle Denoia, and get to know your elected officials.

The Paramus Environmental Commission seeks to protect and improve the quality of our land, water, and air by advising the Borough of Paramus on actions and policies of sustainability. Through education and outreach, the Commission seeks to inspire our community, both residential and commercial, to incorporate environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives.

For more information, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ParamusEnvironmentalCommission/

 

BOROUGH OF PARAMUS

Rich LaBarbiera, Mayor

Joseph D’Arco, Borough Administrator

 

BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ralph Amato

Maria Elena Bellinger

Chris Di Piazza

Holly Tedesco-Santos

Pat Verile

Jeanne Weber

 

PARAMUS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

Susan Golden, Chairperson

Tony Landa, Vice Chairperson

Melissa Marte, Earth Day Chairperson

Tom Caiaffa

Joe Garcia

Matt Giugliano

Vincent Piccinich

Chris Di Piazza, Council Liaison

Nicole Smith, Secretary

 

PARAMUS EARTH DAY 2018 PARTICIPANTS

AFC Urgent Care of Paramus

All American Ford

Aquatel N.J.

Artistic Giraffe (face painting)

B.A.R.K. Adoptions

Bergen County Mosquito Control

Bergen County Utility Authority

Park Ave BMW

Cartridge World

Cycle Bar Montvale

Deidre Imus Environmental Health Center

Food and Water Watch

Hackensack Riverkeeper

Holistic Moms

Humor Me Farm

Infinity Solar

Metropolitan Plant Exchange

Millers Pharmacy

Mold Doctors

NJ Beekeepers Association

North Jersey Sierra Club

Paramus Environmental Commision

Paramus Farmers Market

Paramus High School

Paramus Police Department

Paramus Public Library

Paramus Shade Tree

Stop & Shop

Suez Water

Tesla

Trader Joe’s

Tupperware

Weichert Realtors Oradell

Western Pest Services

Women’s Club of Paramus

 

CONTACT:

[email protected]

201-265-2100 x2361

