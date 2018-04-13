CELEBRATE EARTH DAY WITH THE PARAMUS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION AT THE PARAMUS PUBLIC LIBRARY
APRIL 15TH AT 12-3 PM, RAIN OR SHINEParamus, NJ-- The Paramus Environmental Commission, in association with the PHS Green Team and PHS Hope Club, is hosting its annual Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 15rd, from 12pm - 3pm at the Bandshell at the Paramus Public Library on Century Road. Rain or shine. Admission is free.This year's themes is "One Earth, One Home, One Chance".
Over thirty local and environmental businesses will be in attendance, providing a great opportunity to learn, ask questions, and win giveaways. This family-friendly event will give local businesses an opportunity to display electric/hybrid vehicles, solar energy and smart home technology, tree preservation, organic pest control solutions, and much more.Music will be provided by area artists Jake Thistle, DJ Shawn Herrick, and London Calling - a Beatles Tribute Band.
Children can get their faces painted as their favorite animal (courtesy of Artistic Giraffe), watch The Lorax, put on by Paramus High School’s Green Team, or create crafts with the Library and Women’s Club.Food and beverages will be available for purchase by local vendors Empanada Mania and J&J Italian Ice.
Come by 12pm to hear the national anthem, sung by Danielle Denoia, and get to know your elected officials.The Paramus Environmental Commission seeks to protect and improve the quality of our land, water, and air by advising the Borough of Paramus on actions and policies of sustainability. Through education and outreach, the Commission seeks to inspire our community, both residential and commercial, to incorporate environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives.
For more information, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ParamusEnvironmentalCommission/
BOROUGH OF PARAMUS
Rich LaBarbiera, Mayor
Joseph D’Arco, Borough Administrator
BOROUGH COUNCIL
Ralph Amato
Maria Elena Bellinger
Chris Di Piazza
Holly Tedesco-Santos
Pat Verile
Jeanne Weber
PARAMUS ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION
Susan Golden, Chairperson
Tony Landa, Vice Chairperson
Melissa Marte, Earth Day Chairperson
Tom Caiaffa
Joe Garcia
Matt Giugliano
Vincent Piccinich
Chris Di Piazza, Council Liaison
Nicole Smith, Secretary
PARAMUS EARTH DAY 2018 PARTICIPANTS
AFC Urgent Care of Paramus
All American Ford
Aquatel N.J.
Artistic Giraffe (face painting)
B.A.R.K. Adoptions
Bergen County Mosquito Control
Bergen County Utility Authority
Park Ave BMW
Cartridge World
Cycle Bar Montvale
Deidre Imus Environmental Health Center
Food and Water Watch
Hackensack Riverkeeper
Holistic Moms
Humor Me Farm
Infinity Solar
Metropolitan Plant Exchange
Millers Pharmacy
Mold Doctors
NJ Beekeepers Association
North Jersey Sierra Club
Paramus Environmental Commision
Paramus Farmers Market
Paramus High School
Paramus Police Department
Paramus Public Library
Paramus Shade Tree
Stop & Shop
Suez Water
Tesla
Trader Joe’s
Tupperware
Weichert Realtors Oradell
Western Pest Services
Women’s Club of Paramus
CONTACT:
201-265-2100 x2361
