Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April

Thursday, April 12 2018 @ 01:59 PM EDT

The Neighborhood Drink that started the dollar drink craze is back and still just a buck

ALLENDALE, NJ (April 3, 2018) – Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar has brought back the $1 margarita, famously known as the DOLLARITA™, to its New Jersey locations for the entire month of April. Served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix, you’ll be able to ring in spring and celebrate the return of warmer weather by saving on a neighborhood favorite.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

Throughout April, the DOLLARITA – Applebee’s one dollar margarita – is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on the DOLLARITA and other limited time offers from Applebee’s, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

Additionally, Applebee’s has made updates to its Applebee’s To Go experience to make bringing home your favorite menu items even easier. Applebee’s is encouraging guests to try the new online ordering by offering $10 off your next Applebee’s To Go order of $30 or more.* Guests can order online at applebees.com/togo or through Applebee’s mobile app and use promo code 10off30.

The DOLLARITA™ and online ordering promotion are available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

* Valid for 1 time use only and limit 1 per order. Tax and gratuity excluded. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. No cash value. Expires 4/15/18. Online and mobile app orders only. At participating restaurants. Further restrictions may apply.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,970 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

