SHOPRITE DIETITIAN TO PROVIDE free counseling and store TOURS AT EMERSON LOCATION by

Thursday, April 12 2018 @ 02:01 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

In-Store Nutrition Expert Brings Free Health and Wellness Services to ShopRite Customers

Emerson, NJ − (March 27, 2018) – As the new Registered Dietitian at the ShopRite of Emerson, Rita Rusin is often asked for tips on healthy eating. With Dietitian's Dish - part of ShopRite’s Well Everyday program – she’s giving customers and associates the inside scoop on her favorite foods, recipes and menus.

“We are excited to expand our free wellness services at ShopRite of Emerson with a variety of exciting events, from cooking demonstrations to store tours,” said Lindsey Inserra, Vice President of Health & Wellness and Marketing Officer of 22 Inserra ShopRite stores, including the ShopRite of Emerson. “Rita will arm our customers with all the delicious, healthy recipes they need to fuel their bodies and help them feel great.”

Upcoming events at the ShopRite of Emerson include culinary workshops for kids and adults. With the help of a professional chef, Rusin will teach customers to create delicious three-course, healthy meals. Customers can visit events.shoprite.com to see her full calendar of events.

As the new Registered Dietitian for the ShopRite of Emerson, Rusin provides complimentary health and wellness services for customers such as free one-on-one nutrition counseling. Rusin also offers recipes with healthy alternatives, provides information on pantry makeovers, and navigates the aisles with shoppers to help them better understand food labels. In addition, Rusin partners with local hospitals, schools and non-profits to conduct free health and wellness-focused workshops and seminars.

Rusin, whose hometown is Wood-Ridge, NJ, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition and Food Science, with a concentration in Dietetics, summa cum laude, from Montclair State University, Montclair, NJ. She completed her Dietetic Internship at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Scotch Plains NJ.

In her spare time, Rusin, who currently lives in Rutherford NJ, enjoys cooking and photography.

As part of ShopRite’s in-store dietitian team, Rusin is one of over 100 Registered Dietitians servicing ShopRite customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

All nutritional services are available to customers free of charge. To make an appointment with Ms. Rusin, email [email protected], or call ShopRite of Emerson at (201) 262-0012.

ShopRite of Emerson is located at 425 Old Hook Road, Emerson NJ 07630. The store is open daily, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Advertisement