Garden Club of Englewood Plant Sale

Thursday, April 12 2018

The sale will offer an array of plants, including perennials, annuals, “club-favorite” annuals and herbs, as well as a selection of plants from the members’ own gardens. Members of the Garden Club of Englewood will be on hand to assist customers with selection and give advice on planting, care and arrangement.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Club’s numerous community projects.

The Garden Club of Englewood is a charter member of The Garden Club of America.

For information contact 201-803-4956 or [email protected]

