Garden Club of Englewood Plant Sale
The sale will offer an array of plants, including perennials, annuals, “club-favorite” annuals and herbs, as well as a selection of plants from the members’ own gardens. Members of the Garden Club of Englewood will be on hand to assist customers with selection and give advice on planting, care and arrangement.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Club’s numerous community projects.
The Garden Club of Englewood is a charter member of The Garden Club of America.
For information contact 201-803-4956 or [email protected]
About The Englewood Chamber of Commerce
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce (ECC) is a nonprofit organization lead by business leaders who care about the community of Englewood, New Jersey. ECC’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Englewood, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of Englewood’s business community and to actively develop and promote community events to enrich the quality of life in Englewood.ECC welcomes new members and seek the participation of every potential member, business, professional nonprofits and home based businesses. ECC are the eyes, the ears and the voice of Englewood’s business, professional and industrial community. For More information visit: EnglewoodChamber.com or contact Carol Raucher, Executive Director, at 201-567-2381 or [email protected]
