WOODBURY COMMON PREMIUM OUTLETS TO HOST MARCH OF DIMES WALK ON APRIL 29 by

Wednesday, April 18 2018 @ 11:57 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (April 18, 2018) – Millions will gather around the United States this spring to join in the fight to end premature births. Approximately 1,000 walkers are expected on Sunday, April 29, at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets for the 48th annual March of Dimes, March for Babies walk. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m.

Woodbury Common has hosted the March of Dimes walk for 19 years, with a short break in 2015 and 2016 when the walk was held at Lake Welch Beach. In 1998, the first year the walk came to Woodbury Common, the center raised $46,000 from 100 participants. Last year, the walk attracted nearly 1,000 marchers and raised $155,000. This year, Woodbury Common is welcoming the walk back and hoping to raise $157,000.

“The March of Dimes does important work for improving the health of babies and their moms, and hosting the walk is a sign of Woodbury Common’s shared commitment to that goal,” said Stephanie Johnson, Regional Vice President of Marketing – East Region Premium Outlets – and Chair of the March of Dimes, LVH, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. “We invite everyone to assemble for an important cause and enjoy the outdoors on a spring day.”

Premature birth is the No. 1 killer of babies in the United States. Nearly 4 million babies are born every year in the U.S, and about 380,000 of those are preterm. As many as 120,000 babies are born with birth defects, and about 23,500 die before their first birthday. The societal cost of premature birth is $26.2 billion.

The mission of the March of Dimes is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. Money raised by the March of Dimes goes toward research grants, maternal and child health community grants, and lifesaving therapy for babies.

Participants can register online, ahead of the walk, at www.marchforbabies.org/event/lowerHV. The three-mile noncompetitive walk will end when the last walker has crossed the finish line. After the walk, participants can join in the family celebration with music, food, activities and vendor fun.

Event participants will receive free savings passports in addition to everyday savings of 25 to 65 percent at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets’ more than 240 retailers.

National sponsors for the event include Kmart, Macy’s, HCA, Cigna and Pampers. Local sponsors include Orange Regional Medical Center, KeyBank, Blue Hill Plaza, St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Chester Kiwanis Club, Enterprise Foundation, the peak 107.1, 92.9, 100.7 WHUD, CBS News Channel 2, WLNY1055 and RocklandNYmom.

About March of Dimes

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health.

For more than 80 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Conveniently accessed from New York City via the New York State Thruway at Exit 16, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets features 240 stores including Tory Burch, Celine, Nike, Bottega Veneta, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, The North Face, and more, all at a savings of 25 percent to 65 percent every day. Market Hall offers a variety of dining opportunities including Chipotle, Pret A Manger, Pinkberry and more. To learn more, visit http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/woodbury-common.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and popular retailers representing the best in fashion, family and home. Our 85 Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information, visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

