Hackensack Meridian Health Named one of 150 Best Places to Work by Becker’s Healthcare by

Wednesday, April 18 2018 @ 12:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

April 17, 2018 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most integrated health care network, is pleased to announce that it has been included in “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2018’’ released this month by Becker’s Healthcare.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing a quality work environment for our team members who are so dedicated to the patients and communities we are privileged to serve,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Honorees include hospitals, health systems and health care companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth. The organizations on the list offer benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers above and beyond the average health care provider or company.

“Our culture is extremely supportive of team members because we know they are fundamental to the high-quality care we provide as well as outstanding patient experiences people count on from our network,’’ said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

See here for Complete List

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/150-top-places-to-work-in-healthcare-2019.html?tmpl=component&print=1

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, physician practices, more than 160 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care facilities. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement