MEMIC scholarship for families of injured workers now accepting applications

Thursday, April 19 2018 @ 03:47 PM EDT

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey – MEMIC is accepting applications for its Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship Program for children and spouses of workers who have been seriously injured on the job. MEMIC has awarded $155,000 in scholarships since 2001.

As one of the fastest growing workers’ compensation insurers on the Eastern Seaboard, MEMIC recognizes that although workers’ compensation insurance covers medical treatment and replaces a percentage of lost wages, it cannot eliminate entirely the stress and strain that an injury can cause a family.

“While MEMIC’s mission is to help workers avoid injuries in the first place, with this scholarship we hope to help families confronted by a significant injury to see a brighter future on the horizon,” says MEMIC President and CEO Michael Bourque.

“It has benefited me in so many ways,” says Shannon Bagoly, a 2017 scholarship recipient from Winsted, Connecticut. “It was my dream to go to Syracuse University and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the MEMIC scholarship.”

The scholarship is named after former Camden resident Harvey Picker, a renowned physicist, educator, philanthropist and advocate for education. In 1992, Picker was appointed by then Governor John R. McKernan as a member of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Workers’ Compensation, which led to the formation of MEMIC 25 years ago. Picker also served as a member of the Board of Directors at MEMIC.

Potential winners must complete the application and all requirements by May 11, 2018 to be considered for a scholarship of up to $5,000. Applicants will be judged on academic transcripts, citizenship and future promise. Students must be attending or planning to attend an accredited college or university. To be eligible, the related injured worker must have been working for a MEMIC policyholder at the time of injury.

“If you are thinking of applying, I say go for it,” says Cody Smith, a 2017 scholarship recipient from Greenbush, Maine. “The MEMIC Horizon Scholarship been a huge relief for me financially."

For more information and to request a copy of the application, please call 1-800-660-1306 or visit MEMIC’s Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship Program web page at memic.com/horizon.



About MEMIC

The MEMIC Group includes MEMIC Indemnity Company, MEMIC Casualty Company, and parent company Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company; all rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. As a super-regional workers’ compensation specialty insurer, The MEMIC Group holds licenses to write workers’ compensation across the country. The group insures more than 20,000 employers and their estimated 300,000 employees, and holds more than $1.3 billion in assets. The group maintains offices in Manchester, NH; Glastonbury, CT; Albany, NY; Weehawken, NJ; West Conshohocken, PA; Tysons Corner, VA; and Tampa, FL; in addition to its headquarters in Portland, ME.

