ADLER APHASIA CENTER TO SHOWCASE THEIR PROGRAM FOR STROKE SURVIVORS by

Thursday, April 19 2018 @ 03:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WITH APHASIA AT 2nd ANNUAL BERGEN COUNTY CARE FAIR

Second Annual Event to Be Held Sunday, May 6th at Fairleigh Dickinson University Rothman Center

Hackensack, N.J. – A 45-member Steering Committee of Bergen County community leaders from the nonprofit and private sectors recently announced the launch of the Second Annual Bergen County Care Fair to take place on Sunday, May 6th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairleigh Dickinson University Rothman Center, 100 University Plaza Drive, Hackensack.

Adler Aphasia Center, a nonprofit post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of stroke and brain injury survivors with aphasia and their families throughout NJ, will again play a prominent role in this year’s Care Fair as one of the lead sponsors and exhibitors. The Center’s programs and activities are facilitated by speech-language pathologists and healthcare professionals who share the primary goals of enhancing the communication skills of its members with aphasia and providing opportunities for social and peer support, while building members’ self-esteem and confidence.

“The Fair is all about giving Bergen County residents from all walks of life the opportunity to find the connections they need in a one-stop-shop environment. Too often, the anxiety, time, and hard work of trying to find what’s needed to deal with a health challenge just adds to the anguish people are already going through,” said Shelby Klein, President and CEO of Adler Aphasia Center in Maywood and a member of the Care Fair Steering Committee. She adds that “Adler Aphasia Center is the only Center of its kind in NJ, an area with an estimated 70,000 people living with aphasia. We are pleased to be able to showcase our services at this one-of-a-kind event.”

Adler Aphasia Center offers two full service programs in Maywood and West Orange and ten Aphasia Communication Groups located throughout the state. Aphasia is a communication disorder that impairs the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. It occurs most often from a stroke or other brain injury. It affects a person’s ability to communicate, but not his or her intellect.

The Care Fair was developed by community leaders throughout Bergen County in 2017 as a response to the ever-increasing complexity of the health and support care systems and related public frustration in the face of trying to find the right medical care providers, treatments, and support services needed to deal with a health crisis or chronic physical or mental health issue. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders continue to spearhead the organization of the Fair and will be in attendance.

Last year, 135 exhibitors were in attendance. This year, the County anticipates a full house of approximately 200 exhibitors. Admission and parking will be free, Spanish, and Korean translators will be available on-site, and the venue is handicap accessible.

About the Bergen County Care Fair

The mission of the Bergen County Care Fair is to sponsor a large-scale, annual Fair that showcases providers of health care, wellness, and support services where residents can make connections and access vital information leading to lower costs and improved care for themselves and those they love. The Fair is a one-stop source for families, children, seniors, veterans, all income levels and those with disabilities, special needs, mental health, and chronic disease challenges. For additional information, log on to the Bergen County Care Fair website at www.bergencarefair.org

About Adler Aphasia Center

Advertisement