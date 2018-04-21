Tedesco Announces the Launch of BergenforBusiness.com to Help Municipalities Spur Local Economic Development

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today introduced a new free-to-access, free-to-list website – www.BergenforBusiness.com – to Bergen Mayors to help them and their municipalities spur local economic growth.The County-operated website is cutting-edge and a one-stop selection site for accurate, informative data on all 70 municipalities throughout Bergen County. The vast information on the website includes available properties, local community demographics, businesses by category, consumer spending and the make-up of local labor forces. The website was designed specifically to help local government, commercial real estate brokers, chambers of commerce, site selectors, developers and the general public learn more about economic development opportunities in Bergen County.
What's Related