Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, April 21 2018 @ 12:45 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, April 21 2018 @ 12:45 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Tedesco Announces the Launch of BergenforBusiness.com to Help Municipalities Spur Local Economic Development

    Share
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today introduced a new free-to-access, free-to-list website – www.BergenforBusiness.com – to Bergen Mayors to help them and their municipalities spur local economic growth.The County-operated website is cutting-edge and a one-stop selection site for accurate, informative data on all 70 municipalities throughout Bergen County.  The vast information on the website includes available properties, local community demographics, businesses by category, consumer spending and the make-up of local labor forces.  The website was designed specifically to help local government, commercial real estate brokers, chambers of commerce, site selectors, developers and the general public learn more about economic development opportunities in Bergen County.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Tedesco Announces the Launch of BergenforBusiness.com to Help Municipalities Spur Local Economic Development
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost