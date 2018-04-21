SHOPRITE MARKS EARTH DAY WITH TREE GIVEAWAYS & MORE by

Village Super Market, Inc. ShopRites Will Give Away 4,500 Seedlings for Planting; Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. Highlights Sustainability Efforts with In-Store Events and Local Cleanup Efforts

Keasbey, NJ (April 12, 2017) – ShopRite today operates more efficiently, donates more fresh food and composts and recycles more than ever. Select ShopRite stores will mark Earth Day this year by talking about those sustainability achievements while offering a variety of events and surprises for customers on Sunday, April 22.

Free tree giveaway

Village Super Market, Inc. – The Sumas family’s 29 ShopRite stores in New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania will give away 4,500 tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Forestry Service Sandy Tree Recovery Program. The four inch tall trees, which are ready for planting, will be available at stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Earth Day (while supplies last.) All participating stores can be found at: http://www.shoprite.com/villagesupermarketsinc/

Village ShopRite stores have donated more than one million pounds of fresh food to pantries and food banks, and several of the stores have earned the prestigious Grocery Stewardship Certification, the nation's first grocery sustainability certification program. Village ShopRite stores have recycled nearly eight million pounds of organic material into feed for farm animals, and another 26 million pounds of waste have been recycled and diverted from landfills. The ShopRite of Greater Morristown also has a Tesla car charging station and "Bigbelly" waste and recycling systems, which act like smart garbage cans by using solar power to compact trash and recyclables.

“We are proud of all the efforts our stores make to reduce waste and shrink our environmental footprint. That’s why we are excited to celebrate Earth Day this year by giving away 4,500 trees to our customers. Our Green Team members will be stationed at special tables in our stores on Earth Day to give away the seedlings and offer information about our sustainability programs,” said Perry J. Blatt, director of Village Super Market, Inc.

Win prizes and take home tree seedlings

Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. and the Inserra family’s 22 ShopRite stores located in North Jersey and New York will offer a special Earth Day contest for customers at checkout. Shoppers who bag their groceries with reusable bags on April 22 can enter a contest to win Jets and Giants tickets, a Nest Thermostat, a Goal Zero Portable Solar Panel kit and a home composting starter kit. Stores will also give away 11,000 miniature blue spruce trees, with each store handing out 500 trees while supplies last. ShopRite dietitians at several Inserra stores will also help children plant seeds and host earth-friendly activities in store. Earth Day hospitality tables will be set up at stores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Earth Day and volunteers from the Hackensack Riverkeeper will be on hand to share information about their ongoing programs. Participating stores can be found at http://www.shoprite.com/member_inserra/

“Our family is committed to supporting sustainable agriculture and preserving the environment for future generations,” said Carl Inserra, Jr. “We are proud of the steps we take to reduce waste in our stores and limit our impact on the environment. That’s why we are excited to celebrate Earth Day by giving away thousands of tree seedlings and offering a special contest for our customers. We take our commitment to the environment seriously and so do our associates, many of whom will be volunteering at local Earth Day Cleanup events in Bayonne, Hackensack and West Milford, New Jersey this month. “

ShopRite’s more than 270 stores share a commitment to the environment that focuses on increasing food donations, recycling and composting efforts and energy efficiency at stores. ShopRite stores use environmentally-friendly refrigerated cases and energy-efficient lighting and several stores also have solar panels installed on the roof.

ShopRite Sustainability Stats

ShopRite operates its own recycling center in Elizabeth, NJ, and provides plastic bag recycling bins at the front of each store to encourage customers to return bags. Over the past 40 years, ShopRite stores have recycled two million tons of material.

ShopRite composted more than 20,000 tons of food waste in 2017.

ShopRite's Earth Day Challenge

ShopRite conducts an "Earth Day Challenge" each April, providing complimentary cleanup kits to volunteers interested in beautifying their communities. Since the program's inception, over 50,000 people have taken part in the challenge. Those interested in receiving a kit can call 1-800-ShopRite for more information.

ShopRite’s Locally Grown Program

As part of its sustainability efforts, ShopRite is meeting increased customer demand for locally grown and sourced products -- everything from fresh fruits and vegetables, to baked goods, craft beer and roasted coffees. To accomplish this, ShopRite works hand-in-hand with local entrepreneurs, family farms and businesses to procure and sell local products.

ShopRite's Reduce-Reuse-Recycle Formula

ShopRite's passion for the environment begins from the ground up, with stores designed to help reduce energy and water consumption through the use of energy-efficient glass doors on its refrigerated and freezer cases, conservation lighting and low-flow faucets. ShopRite also works hard to eliminate food waste by composting and donating to local food banks as part of its food recovery efforts.

ShopRite Associate Green Teams

Over 100 in-store "Green Teams" -- groups of associates who voluntarily work together to make ShopRite stores more sustainable -- also dedicate time to finding the best ways to conserve the environment. Green Teams also cultivate partnerships with environmental organizations to come together to improve the environment.

ShopRite’s Award-Winning Programs

ShopRite supermarkets have been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for their sustainability efforts by receiving the EPA's Food Recovery Challenge awards for reducing food waste and increasing fresh food donations. Many ShopRite stores have received a Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC), the nation's first and only grocery sustainability certification program, which increases employee engagement and provides store Green Teams with ideas to become more eco-friendly

To learn more about ShopRite's environmental efforts and other ways to help, visit www.shoprite.com/sustainability.

About ShopRite

