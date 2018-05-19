Mercedes-Benz of Orange County Grand Opening Benefits West Point’s Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund by

Thursday, May 17 2018

Posted in News & Views

(Harriman, New York – May 17, 2018) Mercedes-Benz of Orange County, Powered by Benzel-Busch, recently celebrated its grand opening, with a dynamic, catered affair hosted at its state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz showroom and benefitting the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.

The evening's most touching and heart-rending moment came when Johnny Mac Scholarship recipient Haley Hartwick spoke eloquently about her father, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Michael Hartwick, who was killed on April 1, 2006, when his Apache helicopter was shot down by enemy fire while on a combat air patrol mission in Iraq. Haley Hartwick from Austin, Texas graduated from Baylor University in 2017.

At the event, Mercedes-Benz of Orange County owners Joseph Agresta, Arthur Agresta and Chuck Bond welcomed Orange County Dignitaries, Mayor Stephen Welle of Harriman; Mayor Michael Queenan of Woodbury; Laurie R. Tautel, Legislator and Assemblyman James Skoufis, along with Mercedes-Benz Corporate executives Bob Yeatman, Mercedes-Benz General Manager Northeast Region; and Greg Gates, Mercedes Benz General Manager Strategic Retail Development.

VIP guests enjoyed a vibrant, stylish evening of fine, catered delicacies, today's best music played by Hot 97’s DJ Wallah and a sophisticated performance by the jazz duo Electric Psychology.

Guests were wowed by the sight of the Herculean Mercedes-Benz exclusive G 500 4×4², part of the G-Class series, as it roared its way around the dealership campus and acted as the most luxurious scissors ever to cut the ceremonial red ribbon. It’s cutting-edge engine, with V8 biturbo power and a crankcase consisting of aluminum alloy, ensures maximum strength, as the lowest-possible weight – making it a true photo highlight when Benzel-Busch brass stepped out of the rare vehicle.

Benzel-Busch’s unique and foremost approach to premium, automotive retailing focuses on superior attention to detail, with consummate response to consumer and owner requests, assuring the ultimate personalized experience.

Mercedes-Benz of Orange County’s world-class showroom and service department features luxurious amenities and distinctive services, including the only fully-integrated, drive-over digital vehicle inspection system in the country. All facets of the dealership have been designed to meet the needs of discerning Mercedes-Benz owners.

The Mercedes-Benz of Orange County executive team consists of Anthony Riccardi, Franklin Scott and Orlando Casale. The dealership proudly represents Mercedes-Benz and MB Van. Mercedes-Benz of Orange County invites today's sophisticated drivers to elevate their standards and experience unparalleled client services.

For more information on the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund and how to donate, visit www.johnnymac.org.

Mercdes-Benz of Orange County is located at 1 Mercedes Way in Harriman, New York. Visit us online at www.mercedesbenzoforangecounty.com or call 888-348-2905.

Photo caption: Mercedes-Benz of Orange County owners Joseph Agresta, Arthur Agresta and Chuck Bond welcomed Orange County Dignitaries, Mayor Stephen Welle of Harriman; Mayor Michael Queenan of Woodbury- from left to right: Mayor Stephen Welle of Harriman, Joseph Agresta, Co-Owner Mercedes Benz of Orange County; Mayor Michael Queenan of Woodbury; Chuck Bond, Co-Owner Mercedes Benz of Orange County; Arthur Agresta, Co-Owner Mercedes Benz of Orange County (Photo Credit: Jeremy Smith)

About Benzel-Busch Motor Car:

Family-owned and operated for 50 years, Benzel-Busch Motor Car is where luxury lives. America’s premier automotive dealership is a proud authorized dealer of and service provider for Mercedes-Benz, Audi, smart and Sprinter. The new state-of-the-art dealership offers pioneering new service technology found nowhere else in the United States and is conveniently located at 1 Mercedes Way in Harriman, New York. Mercedes-Benz USA has awarded Benzel-Busch with the Sales and Service Laureates Award for outstanding customer experience and has been recognized by DealerRater in 2017 and 2018 with top honors for offering a superior customer care experience. The Benzel-Busch reputation is built on a foundation and tradition of integrity, transparency and trust. Benzel-Busch offers a unique approach to automotive retailing that is focused on superior attention to detail and an unparalleled response to owner requests, while utilizing cutting-edge technology, assuring the ultimate personalized experience is met with each visit. Elevate Your Standards and visit www.mercedesbenzoforangecounty.com. Sales: M-Th 9-8|Fri 9-7|Sat 9-6| Service: M-Th 7-7|Fri 7-6|Sat 8-4. For more information: 845.201.8525

About Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund

Established in 2014, the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to financially assisting veterans and their family members with education expenses. The fund, inspired by Colonel John “Johnny Mac” McHugh, who was killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 18, 2010. To date, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund has awarded nearly $6 million in college scholarships, funding over 700 students since its modest beginnings in 2014. To learn more or support the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, visit www. JohnnyMac.org

