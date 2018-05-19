Mayor Richard Labarbiera Requests Prayers for the Families and Friends of East Brook Middle School by

Friday, May 18 2018 @ 02:48 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Paramus Mayor Richard Labarbiera posted on Facebook this morning thanking for the outpouring of support from around the country and asking for thoughts and prayers for the victims’ families.

“As we start a new day and come to grips with the events of yesterday our focus remains on:

1. the victims and their families

2. our students and faculty

3. our community

I know many are trying to reach out to offer assistance and ask that you contact my administrative assistant Patty Smith at 201-265-2100 x2212.

Thank you to all from around the country for their outpouring of support, all the emergency personnel that assisted yesterday, our teachers and school staff, and of course the medical staffs at the many different hospitals where the injured were taken to and remain under their care.

Things like this are simply not supposed to happen and many lives and our community are forever changed. We are mourning those that we lost and doing everything in our power to help those injured.

For all those that have asked "what can I do?", please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers. #paramusstrong”

A fifth grader and a teacher, Jennifer Williamson, from East Brook middle school in Paramus were killed Thursday morning in a horrific crash between a school bus and dump truck on Route 80.

Family and friends of Paramus have been using the hash tag #ParamusStrong in the social media to link their posts and expressions of support.

Thursday evening, Mayor LaBarbiera issued the following statement of grief and encouragement.

"Today, our community was shaken by a horrific accident resulting in two tragic, senseless deaths of a teacher and a student. As a father of three sons, I cannot fathom the level of pain and despair that the family of the student whose life was lost is feeling, and the loved ones of the teacher who also died are in the same horrific situation. I ask all members of our Paramus community to keep the deceased and wounded and their families in their prayers as we work collectively to recover from this tragedy. This is a time when neighbors must look after neighbors and we must come together as one family, and I am certain that this is exactly what will happen because Paramus is a place where people truly care for each other." -Mayor Richard LaBarbiera

Paramus school district has canceled all remaining school trips for this year.

