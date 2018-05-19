Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 06:24 AM EDT
Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 06:24 AM EDT
Bergen Family Center’s New Classroom for Preschoolers Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

(Englewood, NJ – May 18, 2018) Bergen Family Center is proud to announce the recent Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the dedication of a new classroom for preschoolers at their Englewood facility, 44 Armory Street, Englewood, NJ.Made possible by a grant from Ira and Shelly Taub, this top-to-bottom renovation plays a vital role in providing a safe and appropriate learning environment for some of BFC’s youngest clients.

“This isn’t about slapping up a new coat of paint and having a ribbon cutting,” said Mitch Schonfeld, President and CEO of Bergen Family Center. “This is about providing three and four-year-old kids with a clean, and safe space to learn. Early childhood development is part of our mission. This new classroom helps us reach that goal.”

Bergen Family Center understands that children learn more effectively when they’re placed in bright and functional classrooms. The renovation included new windows, new floors, new desks, and new work-tables – a complete face lift of the room that serves more than a dozen, three and four-year-old children.

“We’re proud of the new space but we’re especially proud of our relationship with Ira and Shelly,” added Sharon Kinsman-Salmon, President of the Board of Trustees. “Their continued support of Bergen Family Center shows how donations like theirs can affect the lives of young families in Bergen County and really make a difference.”

Bergen Family Center improves the lives of some 4,500 people in Bergen County. We’ve been helping families since 1898.

From left to right:

Photo: Ribbon Cutting: Mitch Schonfeld, BFC President & CEO,  Sharon Kinsman Salmon, Chairperson of the BFC Board, Roslyn Rosen, Shelley Taub, Ira Taub, Marilyn Taub, Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle

