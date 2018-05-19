USA Today nominates Aquatopia as contender for best indoor waterpark by

Expert panel selected Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark for inclusion in publication’s latest 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest

Tannersville, Pa. (May 18, 2018) – Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, the Poconos’ premier adventure destination, is a contender for Best Indoor Water Park in the country. From the hundreds of indoor waterparks nationwide, Aquatopia was among just 20 indoor waterparks chosen by an expert panel for inclusion in USA Today’s latest 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

The contest launched May 14 by USA TODAY gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. Votes may be cast for Aquatopia at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-indoor-water-park/aquatopia-indoor-waterpark-tannersville-penn/ once a day for the duration of the contest. Voting ends Monday, June 11, and the winners will be announced on June 22.

This is the third time Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, which won the title of best indoor water park in 2015, has been nominated. Camelback executives are excited that the public will once again have the opportunity to cast a vote for Aquatopia.

“We’re thrilled that Aquatopia continues to be considered among the best water parks in the country and we’d be honored to be voted number one again,” said Ame Cameron, VP of Sales & Marketing at Camelback Resort. “From the innovative slides that appeal to all ages, to our transparent roof that gives guests the feeling they’re outside, Aquatopia is second to none.”

Committed to providing adventures for guests of all ages, the 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark is housed under a Texlon transparent roof that immerses guests in sunlight year-round while providing protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Aquatopia features seven pools, 13 water slides and a multitude of thrilling water attractions, including: Storm Chaser, North America’s longest uphill water coaster; The Great Ka-Na-Gawa Wavepool; an indoor/outdoor hot tub; and Kartrite’s Quest, the world’s first themed “next generation” multi-level aqua play structure equipped with 84 interactive water effects.

10Best.com provides readers with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. At its core is a team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields – and their cities – but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about so the content is constantly updated. USA TODAY invites individuals and families from across the country to participate in these respective month-long “10Best Readers’ Choice” awards by voting for their travel favorites, including “Best Indoor Water Park.”

Earlier this year, Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark received the “Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award” from Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc. International Aquatic Safety and Risk Management Consultants. This prestigious honor is awarded to aquatic facilities that epitomize safety excellence and exceed industry standards in risk management.

Aquatopia was also ranked among the top indoor waterparks in the world by U.S. News & World Report in an article that was published last month.

Opened in April 2015, Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark is the most innovative waterpark ever constructed in the U.S. in a single phase. The award-winning leadership and cutting-edge innovations of Aquatic Development Group created the largest indoor waterpark in the Northeast with several never-before-seen attractions, such as the Venus SlydeTrap, a 608-foot-long, fully-enclosed family rafting experience with a record-breaking sphere and open ‘manta’ wall ride. Aquatopia was part of a $163 million project that also included the construction and development of the eight-story, 453-suite Camelback Lodge.

The Great Kanagawa Wavepool features a snowcap-topped mountain, complete with a real Sno-Cat that uses thousands of LED light and sound effects to create the illusion of an avalanche plummeting into the pool. The Australian-surfing themed Bombora FlowRider® lets guests ride the waves alone or with a partner. Aquatopia’s The Lost River is a vast departure from a typical lazy river, enthralling guests with a dark adventure river ride through the jungle into a mysterious temple to find clues before emerging into daylight and a 60-foot waterfall. Perched on its launching pad high above Flyboys, the adults-only swim up bar, is Kartrite’s DHC-2 Beaver Float Plane, affectionately named, “Spirit of Tannersville.”

Aquatopia perfectly complements the existing family-friendly adventures at Camelback Resort, including 36 ski trails; the biggest snowtubing park in the U.S.A. with 42 lanes and a nightly Galactic LED light show experience; Pennsylvania’s only Mountain Coaster; North America’s longest twin, 4,000 ft. zip-flyers; and Camelbeach, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor waterpark.

Located just 90 minutes from New York City and two hours from Philadelphia, Camelback has wide appeal to a broad audience, including families and seasonal outdoor enthusiasts. Camelback Resort serves more than 1.7 million guests annually.

In early 2019, Camelback fans will have a new vacation destination to explore: The Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark, the latest creation of Ken Ellis and Arthur Berry II, co-owners of Camelback Resort. Built in the midst of 1,600 acres of wilderness in the Catskill Mountains, The Kartrite will feature two acres of exhilarating four-season indoor waterpark space—designed by Aquatic Development Group—and a luxury hotel with 324 exquisitely designed guest suites. For more information, visit TheKartrite.com.

For more information about Camelback Resort or to make a reservation, call 855.515.1283 or visit www.CamelbackResort.com.

About Camelback Resort

Camelback Resort continues to reinvent itself since opening in 1963 with 14 trails and three lifts serving 41,656 skiers. Today, Camelback serves more than 1.7 million outdoor enthusiasts and visitors annually with 37 trails, 16 lifts, 100 percent snowmaking, the largest snowtubing park in the U.S. with an out-of-this-world “Galactic” light experience, Camelback Mountain Adventures (featuring the only mountain coaster in Pennsylvania and North America’s longest twin 4,000-foot Zip-Flyers), Camelbeach Waterpark (the largest waterpark in Pennsylvania) and Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark. For more information, www.CamelbackResort.com.

About The Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark

Set to open in early 2019, The Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark is the latest creation of Ken Ellis and Arthur Berry III, co-owners of the Pocono’s premier adventure destination, Camelback Resort. The Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark will feature two acres of exhilarating four-season indoor waterpark space and a luxury hotel with 324 guest suites. Building upon the family-focused thrills and amenities that have made Camelback Resort & Aquatopia a premier destination in the Poconos, the new hotel and indoor waterpark will be perfectly situated to serve adventure-seekers from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. Inspired by the beauty of its Catskill locale with a nod to the region’s historic past, the cheeky, contemporary design of the hotel and indoor waterpark will set the bar for both innovative architecture and family-friendly adventure at every turn. For more information, visit TheKartrite.com.

