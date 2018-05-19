GEICO SKYTYPERS AIR SHOW TEAM RETURNS HOME FOR 15TH APPEARANCE by

DURING THE BETHPAGE AIR SHOW AT JONES BEACH

FARMINGDALE, NY ( MAY 2018)– The GEICO SkytypersAir Show Team will perform during the 2018 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beachon May 26-27 in what has become a homecoming event for the team. The Bethpage Air Show continues to be one of the largest attended events hosted by the NY State Parks Department and has become an annual tradition for Memorial Day weekend. The locally-based GEICO Skytypers have performed every year since the show’s inaugural event in 2004.

The team’s six vintage SNJ training aircraft will once again roar over air show crowds at Jones Beach in a low-level, precision-formation flying demonstration honoring service members of the “Greatest Generation.” The air show routine includes more than 20 combat tactics and maneuvers that helped control the skies during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Performing on Memorial Day weekend adds a special element to the team’s participation.

“Most of our team members earned their wings in the military and we always pay tribute to the brave combat pilots who originally trained in our aircraft as well as those currently serving in the Armed Forces,” says GEICO Skytypers Commanding Officer Larry Arken. Arken also is the team’s flight leader.“It is a special privilege to fly these vintage WWII trainers on behalf of GEICO.”

The GEICO Skytypers are based in Farmindale, NY, where the 75-year-old planes are maintained by a full-time staff of expert mechanics who travel with the pilots to 15 air shows each season.

In addition to their air show performances, the SNJs are retrofitted to type their signature giant messages in the sky. Flying wingtip-to-wingtip in a line-abreast formation, the lead plane sends computer signals to each of four other aircraft, synchronizing smoke releases to generate 1,000-foot-tall messages. Each letter is higher than the Empire State Building and can be formed in three to four seconds.

“People on the ground can see our messages from 15 miles away,” saysSteve Kapur, the GEICO Skytypers marketing officer. “The messages appear in dot-matrix style, but on a monumental scale and 17 times faster than traditional skywriting.”

Flying demonstrations will begin at 10:00 a.m on Saturday and Sunday. The U.S. Navy Blue Angelsand Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirdswill co-headline the air show that includes military and world-class civilian acts such as: the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Matt Chapman, Sean Tucker, and many more!

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a $10 Vehicle Use Fee to gain access to the park. For more information on the air show, visit http://bethpageairshow.com. For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The Skytypers also are actively involved with children’s charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys and Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans’ facilities. The team also hosts some of these events planeside. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team’s public affairs contact at [email protected]

