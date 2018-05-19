GLAZE DONUTS X TAQUERIA LOS GUEROS LOCAL BUSINESSES COLLAB ON TWO NEW DISHES
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Award-winning donut shop Glaze Donuts and local mini-chain Taqueria Los Gueros, have joined forces with a fun collaboration bridging the best of both worlds from the two brands.Glaze is providing their classic yeast shells for two new dishes — one sweet, one savory — that will soon be available across the Los Gueros portfolio of stores (Bloomfield, East Rutherford, Englewood, Fairfield, Passaic, Saddle Brook).
Gringa - from their Antojos menu, homemade Al Pastor (crispy pork cooked via spit-grill) is served with pineapple, mozzarella, onions and cilantro between 8" inch tortillas. Customers can now choose to have it served between a plain glazed yeast donut shell from Glaze
Guacadonut - a brand new dessert creation, real avocado is mixed into a sweet cream with milk and sugar then filled into a chocolate frosted yeast donut shell from GlazeFor more information on Glaze Donuts, visit www.glazeartisan.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @glazeartisan. For more information on Taqueria Los Gueros, visit www.taquerialosguerosnj.com or follow them on Facebook @taquerialosguerosofficial and Instagram @losguerosauthentic
