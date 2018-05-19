Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 06:23 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 06:23 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

GLAZE DONUTS X TAQUERIA LOS GUEROS LOCAL BUSINESSES COLLAB ON TWO NEW DISHES

    Share

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Award-winning donut shop Glaze Donuts and local mini-chain Taqueria Los Gueros, have joined forces with a fun collaboration bridging the best of both worlds from the two brands.

Glaze is providing their classic yeast shells for two new dishes — one sweet, one savory — that will soon be available across the Los Gueros portfolio of stores (Bloomfield, East Rutherford, Englewood, Fairfield, Passaic, Saddle Brook).

Gringa - from their Antojos menu, homemade Al Pastor (crispy pork cooked via spit-grill) is served with pineapple, mozzarella, onions and cilantro between 8" inch tortillas. Customers can now choose to have it served between a plain glazed yeast donut shell from Glaze

Guacadonut - a brand new dessert creation, real avocado is mixed into a sweet cream with milk and sugar then filled into a chocolate frosted yeast donut shell from Glaze

For more information on Glaze Donuts, visit www.glazeartisan.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @glazeartisan. For more information on Taqueria Los Gueros, visit www.taquerialosguerosnj.com or follow them on Facebook @taquerialosguerosofficial and Instagram @losguerosauthentic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • GLAZE DONUTS X TAQUERIA LOS GUEROS LOCAL BUSINESSES COLLAB ON TWO NEW DISHES
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost