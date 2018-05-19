GLAZE DONUTS X TAQUERIA LOS GUEROS LOCAL BUSINESSES COLLAB ON TWO NEW DISHES by

Friday, May 18 2018 @ 05:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Award-winning donut shop Glaze Donuts and local mini-chain Taqueria Los Gueros, have joined forces with a fun collaboration bridging the best of both worlds from the two brands.

Gringa - from their Antojos menu, homemade Al Pastor (crispy pork cooked via spit-grill) is served with pineapple, mozzarella, onions and cilantro between 8" inch tortillas. Customers can now choose to have it served between a plain glazed yeast donut shell from Glaze

Guacadonut - a brand new dessert creation, real avocado is mixed into a sweet cream with milk and sugar then filled into a chocolate frosted yeast donut shell from Glaze

