Governor Murphy Directs U.S. and New Jersey Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Route 80 Bus Accident

Friday, May 18 2018 @ 08:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy has ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Monday, May 21, 2018. The flags will be lowered in memory of the two victims who have passed away due to Thursday's Route 80 school bus accident.

The following is the Executive Order:

Executive Order #26

WHEREAS, on May 17, 2018, a teacher and a student from Paramus’s East Brook Middle School were killed when a school bus headed to historic Waterloo Village on a field trip collided with a truck on Interstate Route 80 in Mount Olive; and

WHEREAS, 43 of 45 adults and students aboard the bus, as well as the truck driver, were rushed to local hospitals after the crash, and several remain in critical condition and are under going surgery; and

WHEREAS, it is appropriate to recognize and honor the devastating passing of Jennifer Marie Williamson-Kennedy, a veteran educator of more than 20 years in Paramus, and a fifth-grade student of East Brook Middle School who had a bright, promising future; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, PHILIP D. MURPHY, Governor of the State of New Jersey, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and by the Statutes of this State, do hereby ORDER and DIRECT:

1. The flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of New Jersey shall be flown at half-staff at all State departments, offices, agencies, and instrumentalities during appropriate hours on Monday, May 21, 2018, in recognition and mourning of the passing of the deceased in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

2. This Order shall take effect immediately.

GIVEN, under my hand and seal this 18th day of May,

Two Thousand and Eighteen and of the Independence

of the United States the Two Hundred and Forty-Second.

/s/ Philip D. Murphy

Governor

Attest:

/s/ Matthew J. Platkin

Chief Counsel to the Governor

