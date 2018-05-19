Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 06:24 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 06:24 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Governor Murphy Directs U.S. and New Jersey Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Route 80 Bus Accident

    Share

TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy has ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Monday, May 21, 2018. The flags will be lowered in memory of the two victims who have passed away due to Thursday's Route 80 school bus accident.

The following is the Executive Order:

Executive Order #26

WHEREAS, on May 17, 2018, a teacher and a student from Paramus’s East Brook Middle School were killed when a school bus headed to historic Waterloo Village on a field trip collided with a truck on Interstate Route 80 in Mount Olive; and

WHEREAS, 43 of 45 adults and students aboard the bus, as well as the truck driver, were rushed to local hospitals after the crash, and several remain in critical condition and are under going surgery; and

WHEREAS, it is appropriate to recognize and honor the devastating passing of Jennifer Marie Williamson-Kennedy, a veteran educator of more than 20 years in Paramus, and a fifth-grade student of East Brook Middle School who had a bright, promising future; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, PHILIP D. MURPHY, Governor of the State of New Jersey, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and by the Statutes of this State, do hereby ORDER and DIRECT:

1. The flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of New Jersey shall be flown at half-staff at all State departments, offices, agencies, and instrumentalities during appropriate hours on Monday, May 21, 2018, in recognition and mourning of the passing of the deceased in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

2. This Order shall take effect immediately.

GIVEN, under my hand and seal this 18th day of May,
Two Thousand and Eighteen and of the Independence
of the United States the Two Hundred and Forty-Second.

/s/ Philip D. Murphy
Governor

Attest:

/s/ Matthew J. Platkin
Chief Counsel to the Governor

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Governor Murphy Directs U.S. and New Jersey Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Route 80 Bus Accident
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost