Sweet Whispers: Female Entrepreneur Develops First Filled Meringue

Friday, May 18 2018

Long has meringue been a favorite as a pie topping or base for fruit and custard, but never before has it been successfully filled with real fruit and packaged, to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2016, Sweet Whispers started as a hobby for Umana after her children left for college. A talented home cook, she looked to her Colombian heritage for inspiration and remembered a favorite treat of hers, the traditional meringue dessert, merengón. Like other similar sweets, however, merengón is not filled, but rather topped with fruit. Because meringue is so delicate, it usually begins dissolving soon after coming into contact with fruit. Umana relished the challenge and tirelessly tweaked her measurements until she finally achieved the kitchen breakthrough she was looking for: a meringue bite that held filling inside without disintegrating. Her proprietary recipe yields a light-as-a-whisper, delicately sweet outer shell that remains intact. Current fillings include key lime, passionfruit, raspberry or blackberry, all homemade with real fruit. That means that the key lime filling starts as—you guessed it—actual key limes, and so on. Every step of the process is done by hand from cracking eggs to squeezing lemons, and only the highest-quality ingredients are used.

Umana first introduced Sweet Whispers to the public at a Christmas bazaar held at a community member’s home—they were such a hit that the local school’s PTA ended up ordering 450 bags. At this point she knew she had something special on her hands, but the next challenge was becoming a member of the Specialty Food Association, which requires a presence in retail stores. Umana started pounding the pavement, delivering sample packages with info cards stapled to the top. She managed to land three shops, Star Nut Gourmet, Bocatto Gelato, and Killer ESP, allowing her to join the SFA. She has since received large orders from Hilton in D.C., and had her capabilities tested when she was given 10 days to fulfill orders totaling 8,000 filled meringues from participating in the now-defunct Amazon Surprise Sweets program. To meet demand, she had her home kitchen licensed and converted to a commercial workspace where she currently employs a small team. Innovative and delicious, Sweet Whispers are like nothing else on the market.

