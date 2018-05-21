Members of Paramus Regional Chamber of Commerce Take Flight at New Jersey’s first iFLY Indoor Skydiving Facility by

PARAMUS, N.J., May 18, 2018 – Members of the Paramus Regional Chamber of Commerce participated in an action-filled get-together recently with the help of one of its newest members: iFLY. The facility at 211 State Route 4 in Paramus is the 29th location in the U.S. for iFLY, the world’s largest indoor skydiving operation.

Joshua Braunstein, Sales Manager of iFLY Paramus, kicked off the event with a short introduction before group members suited up in their flight gear and participated in a training and practice session. With iFLY instructor Devin Barillari at their side, members of the Chamber each took turns in the wind tunnel, experiencing true human flight. Pictured left to right are: Vinay Shah of Shah Electric, Catherine Denis of LINKS Residential, Alexander Kiczek of David Lerner Associates, Inc., Donna Perkosky of the Paramus Public Library and Chamber of Commerce co-chairperson, Braunstein of iFLY, Marc Passarelli of Y Creative Group, and Kimberly Denis of LINKS Residential and Denis Flowers.

The flight experience was exhilarating and thrilling according to chamber members and just as fun to watch. Established in 1951, the Paramus Regional Chamber of Commerce is one of the area’s fastest-growing chambers.

“The Paramus Regional Chamber is quite active and has been very welcoming to us,” said Michael Zanetti, general manager for iFLY Paramus. “It was our pleasure to host this gathering and introduce chamber members to our programming at iFLY while having a great time.”

With iFLY, people of all ages and abilities can experience human flight in a safe, comfortable and fun environment – without having to jump out of an airplane. Each indoor skydiving facility is a marvel of engineering that replicates the sensation of freefall, creating conditions that allow people to lean in and float on a smooth cushion of air. Since 1998, more than nine million customers worldwide have experienced human flight at iFLY.

iFLY’s Paramus facility features both a party room and conference room that are ideal for a range of uses, including birthday celebrations, family outings and corporate events, such as team-building sessions, presentations or award ceremonies. iFLY regularly hosts educational STEM school field trips. It also offers Flight School for kids ages 4-16 and various adult league nights and coaching programs to allow tunnel flyers an opportunity to progress in the sport of bodyflight. Learn more or book your iFLY flight package at https://www.iflyworld.com/paramus/.

About iFLY

Austin-based iFLY Holdings, LLC., is the world leader in design, manufacturing, sales and operations of wind tunnel systems for indoor skydiving. The company has flown more than 9,000,000 people in a dozen countries and at sea since launching the modern vertical wind tunnel industry in 1998. iFLY has more than 60 facilities operating worldwide with 29 wholly-owned in the US and has significant growth plans across the globe in the next 24 months. iFLY supports and utilizes the safety and training guidelines set out by the International Bodyflight Association (IBA) to ensure safety and progression of the sport of indoor skydiving. For more information on iFLY, visit www.iflyworld.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. iFLY Paramus is located at 211 State Route 4 in Paramus or by calling 201-733-4359. Learn more about the experience at https://youtu.be/zXe7t30wrCI.

