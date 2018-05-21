Hackensack University Medical Center Unveils new A.I.R. Express Mobile Care Unit
May 18, 2018 - Hackensack, NJ - The Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently commemorated World Asthma Day by unveiling its new A.I.R. (Asthma Information and Relief) Express Mobile Care Unit. The A.I.R. Express program is now in its 14th year of operation at Hackensack University Medical Center.
“It’s very frightening for children to have an acute asthma attack because they can’t breathe,” said Mary Ann Michelis, M.D., chief of Allergy and Immunology at the Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The goal of the A.I.R. Express Mobile Care Unit is to help us determine if a child or adult has asthma before they wind up in the emergency department. Our team also helps to educate individuals on how to take better care of themselves and prevent an attack from occurring.”
According to the World Health Organization, 235 million people suffer from asthma, which causes breathlessness, wheezing, coughing and chest tightness. As a health condition, asthma cannot be cured, but it can be controlled with lifestyle changes and prevented by using inhalers with corticosteroids and other long-term controlled medicines regularly, in the right dosages. Asthma is known to be one of the most chronic health conditions among children.
“I am extremely proud of Dr. Michelis and her entire team at the Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders for their dedication to furthering our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the communities we serve,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The A.I.R. Express Mobile Care Unit is a great tool to help us raise awareness about asthma and the risk factors related to this condition.”
Proceeds from various fundraisers, including the A.I.R. Express Annual Golf Outing, has provided bilingual educational materials and testing equipment for the bus.
Photo
The Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently commemorated World Asthma Day by unveiling its new A.I.R. (Asthma Information and Relief) Express Mobile Care Unit. The A.I.R. Express program is now in its 14th year of operation. From left to right: Michelle Bogucki, office manager, Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders; Cindy Rosado, medical secretary; Aricia Torres, medical secretary; Ivry Fulton, medical secretary; Barbara McGoey, RN, research nurse; Gabriela Blazon, certified medical assistant; Mary Ann Michelis, M.D., medical director; Lori Torsiello, staff nurse; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center; Mohammad Younus, M.D., physician; Mary LaMontagne, RN, director, Infusion Center; Nicole Argenzia, RN, nurse manager; Maria Kownacki, nursing assistant; Anna Maria Da Costa, staff nurse; and Marie Fowler, staff nurse.
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
What's Related