Hackensack University Medical Center Unveils new A.I.R. Express Mobile Care Unit by

Saturday, May 19 2018 @ 09:02 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

May 18, 2018 - Hackensack, NJ - The Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently commemorated World Asthma Day by unveiling its new A.I.R. (Asthma Information and Relief) Express Mobile Care Unit. The A.I.R. Express program is now in its 14th year of operation at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“It’s very frightening for children to have an acute asthma attack because they can’t breathe,” said Mary Ann Michelis, M.D., chief of Allergy and Immunology at the Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The goal of the A.I.R. Express Mobile Care Unit is to help us determine if a child or adult has asthma before they wind up in the emergency department. Our team also helps to educate individuals on how to take better care of themselves and prevent an attack from occurring.”

According to the World Health Organization, 235 million people suffer from asthma, which causes breathlessness, wheezing, coughing and chest tightness. As a health condition, asthma cannot be cured, but it can be controlled with lifestyle changes and prevented by using inhalers with corticosteroids and other long-term controlled medicines regularly, in the right dosages. Asthma is known to be one of the most chronic health conditions among children.

“I am extremely proud of Dr. Michelis and her entire team at the Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders for their dedication to furthering our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the communities we serve,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The A.I.R. Express Mobile Care Unit is a great tool to help us raise awareness about asthma and the risk factors related to this condition.”

Proceeds from various fundraisers, including the A.I.R. Express Annual Golf Outing, has provided bilingual educational materials and testing equipment for the bus.

Photo

The Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently commemorated World Asthma Day by unveiling its new A.I.R. (Asthma Information and Relief) Express Mobile Care Unit. The A.I.R. Express program is now in its 14th year of operation. From left to right: Michelle Bogucki, office manager, Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immune Disorders; Cindy Rosado, medical secretary; Aricia Torres, medical secretary; Ivry Fulton, medical secretary; Barbara McGoey, RN, research nurse; Gabriela Blazon, certified medical assistant; Mary Ann Michelis, M.D., medical director; Lori Torsiello, staff nurse; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center; Mohammad Younus, M.D., physician; Mary LaMontagne, RN, director, Infusion Center; Nicole Argenzia, RN, nurse manager; Maria Kownacki, nursing assistant; Anna Maria Da Costa, staff nurse; and Marie Fowler, staff nurse.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

