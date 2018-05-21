Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 21 2018 @ 07:21 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 21 2018 @ 07:21 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Park Avenue BMW Grand Opening

    Share
Park Avenue BMW, the family-run luxury car destination celebrating its 40th anniversary, hosted the Grand Opening of its all-new showroom on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Mayor William Hauser and Deputy Mayor Michael Warren of Rochelle Park led the ribbon cutting and were joined by Roy Sommerhalter, Jr., President, Park Avenue BMW and Wayne Carenza, General Manager, Park Avenue BMW.

The celebration continues through May 19th.  The community is invited to see the new showroom, enjoy refreshments, and enter for a chance to win a pair of Cartier watches and a year of BMW payments. The new Park Avenue BMW showroom is located at 216 Route 17 North in Rochelle Park, NJ. To lean more about Park Avenue BMW or to shop online, visit www.parkavebmw.com.

Photo: Ribbon Cutting
from left to right: Wayne Carenza, General Manager, Park Avenue BMW; Roy Sommerhalter, Jr., President, Park Avenue BMW; Mayor William Hauser; Deputy Mayor Michael Warren.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Park Avenue BMW Grand Opening
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost