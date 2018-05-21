Park Avenue BMW Grand Opening
The celebration continues through May 19th. The community is invited to see the new showroom, enjoy refreshments, and enter for a chance to win a pair of Cartier watches and a year of BMW payments. The new Park Avenue BMW showroom is located at 216 Route 17 North in Rochelle Park, NJ. To lean more about Park Avenue BMW or to shop online, visit www.parkavebmw.com.
Photo: Ribbon Cutting
from left to right: Wayne Carenza, General Manager, Park Avenue BMW; Roy Sommerhalter, Jr., President, Park Avenue BMW; Mayor William Hauser; Deputy Mayor Michael Warren.
