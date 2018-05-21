NJPAC AND GOYA FOODS, INC. ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP by

Monday, May 21 2018 @ 05:13 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

TO ENHANCE LATIN CULTURAL EVENTS AND ARTS LEARNING IN NEWARK AND BEYOND

Goya Foods becomes NJPAC’s Official Sponsor of Latin Programming and Education

(Newark, New Jersey - May 21, 2018) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the country’s most diverse urban arts center, has designated Goya Foods, Inc., the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S., as its Official Sponsor of Latin Programming and Education in an agreement to advance Latin culture in the state through performance, literacy, arts training, nutrition in schools, and community engagement.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)



