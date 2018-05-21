Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade by

Monday, May 21 2018

Posted in News & Views

Monday, May 28th at 10 AM Rain or Shine

(Englewood, New Jersey – May 21, 2018) Celebrate Memorial Day! The public is invited to take part in this event on Monday, May 28, honoring those who served our country. The ceremony begins at 10am at Soldiers Monument on Tenafly Road and West Palisade Avenue. Followed by a parade that ends in Veterans Memorial Park. The Grand Marshall is Aaron White, who proudly served from 1954 until 1958 in the US Air Force. Olga Mosciaro, Memorial Day Organizer said “I hope everyone comes out and joins us for this special day of remembrance. The City of Englewood Memorial Day Ceremony is free and open to the public. The event typically draws 800 people. In case of rain the celebration is held at Municipal Court House – 73 South Van Brunt Street. For further information call 201- 871-9855.

