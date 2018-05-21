Hackensack University Medical Center Earns Joint Commission Recertification for its Prostate Cancer Program by

Monday, May 21 2018 @ 05:18 PM EDT

May 21, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has earned Joint Commission recertification for its Prostate Cancer Program -- the only disease-specific care certified program of its kind in the United States.

“I want to commend our team members for achieving this important recertification,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “They fully embody our commitment to provide excellent clinical treatment and truly compassionate care.”

The Joint Commission team reviewed inpatient and outpatient areas as well as data specific to the program, including provider and team member files, which were assessed for current disease-specific competency and education.

The surveyors commended: interdisciplinary team engagement, excellent data analysis, team member education and competencies, and cooperation between care areas, as well as what they described as a clean, beautiful, and uplifting environment. Patients praised: a terrific team, great nursing care, and very good pain control.

“This disease-specific recertification highlights our multidisciplinary approach to providing best practices and the best care for our patients,” said Michael Stifelman, M.D., chair of Urology and director of Robotic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Adhering to the principles of Joint Commission certification directly aligns with our team philosophy to treat the patient as a whole person and deliver the best possible outcomes.”

Key focus areas included: a multidisciplinary effort to enroll patients with advanced disease in clinical trials; optimal and appropriate pain management; a nurse navigator for each patient to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment; and a commitment to reduced length of hospital stays.

The mission of the Prostate Cancer Program at Hackensack University Medical Center is to deliver extraordinary care that is multidisciplinary, personalized and innovative, with superior outcomes to the most satisfied patients. The team includes physicians, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, and social workers, all dedicated to providing exceptional treatment.

An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards.

The Joint Commission’s mission is to improve health care for the public by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 24 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

