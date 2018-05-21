Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 21 2018 @ 07:21 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 21 2018 @ 07:21 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Senior Wellness Event On Brain Health

    Share
Brain Health affects the ability of individuals to remember, learn, plan, concentrate and maintain a clear and active mind.  As individuals grow older, their bodies, including their brain change.  Brain health is a key part of overall health and quality of life.

On Sunday June 10, 2018 from 10:00am–2:00 pm, the Bergen County Division of Senior Services, Nutrition & Wellness Unit, will be sponsoring a FREE Senior Wellness event focusing on Brain Health (what is “normal” aging, everyday influences and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to optimize brain health.)  This wellness event is open to ALL Bergen County adults age 60+.   It will be held at the Hasbrouck Heights Public Library, 320 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights.

Seniors will be afforded the opportunity to attend various workshops featuring speakers on key topics related to Brain Health, as well as visit exciting & interactive stations throughout the library.  The stations will provide FUN brain health related activities, demonstrations of key points to maintain brain health, and interactive learning experiences for attendees to engage and enjoy.  

To register please call 201-336-7438 . 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Senior Wellness Event On Brain Health
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost