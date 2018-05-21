Senior Wellness Event On Brain Health by

Monday, May 21 2018 @ 05:20 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Sunday June 10, 2018 from 10:00am–2:00 pm, the Bergen County Division of Senior Services, Nutrition & Wellness Unit, will be sponsoring a FREE Senior Wellness event focusing on Brain Health (what is “normal” aging, everyday influences and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to optimize brain health.) This wellness event is open to ALL Bergen County adults age 60+. It will be held at the Hasbrouck Heights Public Library, 320 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights.

Seniors will be afforded the opportunity to attend various workshops featuring speakers on key topics related to Brain Health, as well as visit exciting & interactive stations throughout the library. The stations will provide FUN brain health related activities, demonstrations of key points to maintain brain health, and interactive learning experiences for attendees to engage and enjoy.

