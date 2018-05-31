Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 11:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 11:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Blood drive in honor of Paramus' East Brook Middle School

In honor of the families and teachers of Paramus East Brook Middle School – who so recently experienced the tragic bus crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive, NJ – a blood drive is being sponsored by Paramus Emergency Medical Services and the Paramus Police Department.

Coordinated by Community Blood Services, the event will take place on Wednesday, May 30, from 2-8 p.m. at the Paramus Life Safety Complex (1 Jockish Square West, Paramus).

All donors will receive free health screenings that include cholesterol, blood pressure, temperature, iron, pulse rate, and blood type.

Donors should eat in advance, weigh at least 110 pounds, and bring identification. Walk-ins are welcome.

  • Blood drive in honor of Paramus’ East Brook Middle School
