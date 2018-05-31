Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 11:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

HUNDREDS OF DOGS TO COMPETE AT THE KEYSTONE GARDEN CLUSTER DOG SHOW

The Greater Philadelphia Dog Fanciers Association, the Huntingdon Valley Kennel Club and the Burlington County Kennel Club have joined forces once again to bring dog lovers their annual Keystone Garden Cluster Dog Show! Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring Friday, June 1st through Sunday, June 3rd at the Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Road, Columbus, New Jersey 08022 from 8AM to 5PM each day. The event is great for the whole family!

SPECTATORS CAN:

Meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds. Visitors can learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners and exhibitors.

Watch the judging of various breeds in Conformation and cheer for your favorite.

See young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition.

Watch owner-handlers compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series. These exhibitors are striving for a spot in the finals at the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin in Orlando in December.

See puppies getting started in the sport in the AKC Sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition.

Watch children as young as five years old get started in the sport by participating in a Pee Wee competition. Children 5-9y/o can sign up on-site until 10am and show their own dog. (SAT & SUN ONLY)

SHOW DETAILS:

Admission: Free admission!

Show Program: Find full event details here. http://raudog.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Jersey-Shore-2018-PL.pdf

  HUNDREDS OF DOGS TO COMPETE AT THE KEYSTONE GARDEN CLUSTER DOG SHOW
