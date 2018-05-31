Paramus Superheroes to Fight Back Against Cancer by

Wednesday, May 30 2018 @ 09:09 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, NJ - On Friday, June 15th at 6pm continuing through Saturday, June 16th at 6am, the Paramus community will unite together on the track at Paramus High School during the 6th annual Relay For Life. The event is a celebration of the year-long efforts to fundraise for the American Cancer Society. This year’s goal is to raise $140,000. At the time of this release, over $52,000 has been raised through personal donations and corporate sponsorships.

Advertisement