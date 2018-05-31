Paramus Superheroes to Fight Back Against Cancer
Paramus, NJ - On Friday, June 15th at 6pm continuing through Saturday, June 16th at 6am, the Paramus community will unite together on the track at Paramus High School during the 6th annual Relay For Life. The event is a celebration of the year-long efforts to fundraise for the American Cancer Society. This year’s goal is to raise $140,000. At the time of this release, over $52,000 has been raised through personal donations and corporate sponsorships.The event will begin with an opening ceremony featuring a flag ceremony by the Paramus Boy Scouts, a speech by the Director of Breast Medical Oncology at Valley Health System, and a survivor speaker who will cut the opening ribbon to begin the Relay. The first lap of the night is walked by cancer survivors, immediately followed by a lap in which caregivers join them. Over 100 cancer survivors and caregivers are expected to participate. Teams are then encouraged to “relay” the responsibility of one team member walking the track throughout the twelve-hour event proving that while cancer never sleeps neither do we. As the activities begin, survivors and caregivers will enjoy a dinner catered by Bahama Breeze Island Grille of Paramus.
This year’s theme is “Super Relay Heroes”. Activities planned include photos with superheroes, a superhero costume contest, superhero yoga, and superhero obstacle course. Music will be provided by local bands and DJs. Teams will also have on-site fundraisers at their campsites.
All activities and performances will pause at 11pm when a Luminaria Ceremony will be held. Luminaria are purchased in advance, and on the night of Relay, to honor, support, and remember those affected by cancer. During the ceremony the track lights will be turned off leaving the illuminated luminaria to light the perimeter of the track. Everyone will walk a lap in silence to remember those who have passed away from cancer. Past participants say that the Luminaria Ceremony is the most emotional part of Relay.
“Relay is physical proof that you are truly never alone in the fight against cancer,” said Amanda Felten, Senior at Paramus High School, and one of this year’s Committee Co-Chairs. “I am assured of this every time the survivors walk their lap, teams walk the track, and friends and family share meaningful moments together.”
Online registration will be available until June 14th. Day-of registration will also be available.
To register, make a donation, or for more information on the Relay For Life of Paramus visit www.relayforlife.org/paramusnj or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.
Relay For Life of Paramus was founded in 2013 by a group of students at Paramus High School. The 12-hour event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Held annually in June, the event celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those that participants have lost to cancer, and encourages participants to fight back against the disease.
The event is planned by an all-volunteer committee made up of students, parents, and local community members. Thousands of participants from the local community participate each year. Since the event began it has raised over $650,000. For more information on the Relay For Life of Paramus, please visit www.relayforlife.org/paramusnj or contact the committee co-chairs at [email protected] For more information about the American Cancer Society please contact Alex Brunelli at [email protected]
