One William Launches In Downtown Englewood With New Luxury Rental Residences And Modern Amenities by

Wednesday, May 30 2018 @ 02:39 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. May 30, 2018 – Downtown Englewood, known for its burgeoning cultural, shopping and entertainment offerings and prime access to New York City, is getting a major residential upgrade with today’s launch of One William, a new luxury rental community in the heart of the walkable town center.

Offering a collection of one- and two-bedroom residences and a full suite of indoor and outdoor amenities, One William combines modern living spaces with an exciting cosmopolitan atmosphere today’s renters are looking for.

“Englewood and this location in particular have everything we look for when scouting new development settings,” said Jonathan Schwartz, a partner at BNE Real Estate Group, One William’s developer. “There’s a real downtown vibrancy here that we believe is only growing stronger. We’re delighted to now add a modern residential component to the mix that will complement the area’s walkability and appeal to young professionals and those looking for a convenient and dynamic lifestyle experience.”

Located at 1 William Street, just off of W. Palisade Avenue, One William delivers 185 rental residences to the Englewood market. Found throughout the five-story building are well-appointed residences, some with private balconies and terraces. Monthly rents currently start at $2,350. Immediate occupancy is available.

Community amenities are designed to entertain residents inside and outdoors, fostering interaction with their neighbors. The rooftop pool terrace features a swimming pool with lounge seating, a fire pit, private barbecue stations with dining areas, an outdoor bar with TV, and an expansive lawn area for relaxation. A landscaped courtyard has an additional lawn area, outdoor gaming spaces, lounge seating and a community garden.

Residents of One William will also enjoy a private fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment, a children’s playroom, a Wi-Fi lounge with work stations and conference rooms, and a club room with lounge seating, a poker table, shuffleboard, and an indoor/outdoor bar. A separate lobby level lounge includes a coffee bar, billiards, seating areas, and a bar.

The smoke-free, pet-friendly community also offers a 24/7 concierge, 24/7 onsite maintenance, package acceptance, bicycle storage and onsite parking.

BNE Real Estate Group tapped The Marketing Directors to be the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

“One William provides a new and unique residential opportunity for those already living in Downtown Englewood or are newly discovering it,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “The community’s location offers proximity to an active downtown landscape where new restaurants, boutique shops and numerous cultural destinations are just steps away. It’s an appealing suburban/urban atmosphere that’s also approximately 12 miles from Times Square -- a compelling scenario that’s quickly resonating with renters.”

In addition to the lively local dining and shopping scene, the Bergen Performing Arts Center is just three blocks away from One William, offering more than 200 world-class performances throughout the year across the entire spectrum of the performing arts, including rock, classical, dance, and comedy, as well as educational programs. Mackay Park is one block away, with its walking trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, and an ice skating rink. Just a short drive down the street, the Palisades Interstate Park features hiking, picnicking, boat launches, and stunning clifftop vistas.

Commuter convenience is also a hallmark of One William’s location, with Routes 4, 80, and 9W; the New Jersey Turnpike, the Palisades Parkway, and the George Washington Bridge all less than 10 minutes away. The NJ Transit 166 bus route stops three blocks away from One William and provides a 45-minute commute to Port Authority.

For more information on One William and to arrange a private tour, visit RentOneWilliam.com or call 201-871-2171.

About BNE Real Estate Group

With over 60 years of real estate development experience, BNE Real Estate Group is a national, family-owned organization that is firmly committed to creating exceptional living experiences for their residents. Their distinguished portfolio of properties includes the development of tens of thousands of homes, more than 1 million square feet of commercial space, and the ownership and ongoing management of nearly 8,000 apartments, with communities stretching from the Tri-state area south to Florida, and west to Texas and California.

Advertisement