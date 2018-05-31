NICU Families Reunite to ‘Light Up the Night’ by

Wednesday, May 30 2018

Ridgewood, New Jersey, May 30, 2018 – The Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the members of Valley’s NICU Patient Family Support Program hosted the 4th annual Fashion Show and Tricky Tray, themed “Light Up the Night with our NICU Stars”. The event took place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at The Venetian in Garfield, where 525 guests gathered raising more than $30,000 for Valley’s NICU fund.

“This year’s NICU Fashion Show and Tricky Tray event highlighted all of our stars in a night of fashion, fun and a celebration of accomplishments,” recounts Valley’s NICU Family Support Specialist, Suzanne Bryjak, MA RN BSN HN-BC. “This year is particularly special because we honored our NICU nurses, with a special tribute to our beloved Catherine Tyukody. Watching NICU graduates walk the runway with the “stars” who took care of them in their first days of life, was remarkable.”

The NICU Fashion show was made possible through the hard work of the Event Committee Chairs, including Suzanne Bryjak, RN BSN HN-BC, Lori Cavallario, Carla Marzano-Lindemulder, and Lisa Parker. Also, a zealous crew of committee members volunteered, including Samantha Burke, Wendy Bruffy, Sandy Carapezza, Maggy Diaz, Patrice Duker, Jennifer Horowitz, Erica Lui, RN BSN HN-BC, Liz Maresca, Kathleen McCarthy, RN, Diana Mikula, Fran Miller, RNC BSN, Jaclyn Passanante, Demi Piekarsky, RN, Michelle Ptaszynski, Meagan Reed, RN, Valicitie Rubino, Jane Salmon, Dawn Samphel, Nicole Serhat, Trisha Sullivan, Colleen Washburn, and Michelle Williams.

Each year, approximately 1 in 10 newborns is admitted to a NICU in the United States. The hospitalization of a baby in a NICU can be one of the most frightening, confusing, and overwhelming experiences for a parent. The Valley Hospital offers comprehensive neonatal services to babies requiring specialized care, and Valley’s dedicated staff provides the highest quality of care while providing hope as they walk every step with the family members through the NICU journey.

The NICU Family Support Program was developed to build a community that brings together current and past NICU families who can assist in navigating the NICU journey for the families. This program provides information, guidance, support and comfort during the NICU hospitalization, on the transition home, and for the years to come.

