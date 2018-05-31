ShopRite of Hillsdale Opens Remodeled Pharmacy by

Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 11:05 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Renovated pharmacy allows for private consultations, screenings &, immunizations

Hillsdale, NJ – A newly-remodeled, larger pharmacy with more privacy and health care services for customers in the ShopRite of Hillsdale is a prescription for success.

The new pharmacy, located at 372 Broadway in Hillsdale, is now equipped with separate drop off, pick up and counseling areas, which allow for increased privacy for customers when consulting with a ShopRite pharmacist. In addition, the renovated pharmacy includes Inserra Supermarkets’ very first patient counseling room for administering immunizations, healthcare screenings and to provide enhanced patient counseling. Inserra Supermarkets owns 22 ShopRite stores, including the ShopRite of Hillsdale.

“Not only can ShopRite of Hillsdale Pharmacy customers walk in at any time when the pharmacy is open to get their immunizations, they can now obtain all their shots in a private room,” said Jemin Amin, Director of Pharmacy for Inserra Supermarkets. “ShopRite of Hillsdale’s trusted pharmacists are now able to answer all customers’ health care questions, including those related to medications, in a comfortable, personal and more private setting.”

The expanded pharmacy will also enhance customer interactions with ShopRite of Hillsdale’s health and wellness team.

“The new pharmacy will allow for the expansion of ShopRite of Hillsdale’s Health & Wellness Department’s counseling services,” added Lindsey Inserra, Vice President of Corporate Health and Wellness for Inserra Supermarkets. “A collaborative effort between pharmacists and dietitians will help customers manage chronic illnesses, like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.”

And the pharmacy isn’t the only recent expansion at the ShopRite of Hillsdale. The supermarket was recently remodeled with a new prepared foods department, organic butcher service counter, dietitian wellness center, new bakery and expanded seafood and ShopRite from Home® departments.

The renovation, completed last fall, gives customers access to a host of new store amenities including café seating and an expanded prepared foods department featuring ShopRite Kitchen and chef prepared meals and catering services. The store also added a certified organic butcher service counter and cutting area where ShopRite’s skilled butchers custom cut organic beef, poultry and pork on a counter dedicated to organic food preparation.

