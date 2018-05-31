Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Named to Becker’s List of 100 Great Leaders in Healthcare by

Prestigious group includes executives of the nation’s most renown health systems and philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates

May 30, 2018 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to announce that Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett was again included in Becker’s prestigious list of the 100 top leaders in health care.

Many individuals on the list serve at the helm of large health systems and nationwide organizations, taking the lead in transforming health care in the U.S., according to Becker’s. The list includes Bill and Melinda Gates, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, Atul Gawande, M.D. a Harvard Professor and award-winning writer for The New Yorker, and many other industry titans.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has grown into New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive network and is a leader in improving care through evidence-based practices and focusing on the full-continuum of care,’’ said Gordon N. Litwin, Esq., co-chair of Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees.

Those included in the list were honored for working to improve the quality of care and to solve the toughest problems in health care today, Becker’s noted.

An innovator and visionary, Mr. Garrett was responsible for many ground-breaking initiatives including the network’s historic partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the creation of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University.

Four network hospitals, including the No. 1 ranked Hackensack University Medical Center, are among the top 10 hospitals in New Jersey and Hackensack is ranked fourth among New York’s finest, according to U.S. News & World Report.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, physician practices, more than 180 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care facilities. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

