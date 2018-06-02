New Bridge Medical Center’s Long Term Care Division Receives The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Bronze Award by

(Paramus, NJ) – New Bridge Medical Center’s long Term Care Division, the largest licensed nursing home in New Jersey with 574 beds and one of only 6% nationwide accredited by the Joint Commission, has just received the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Bronze Award.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program is a progressive, three-step process that encourages the continuous learning, development, and execution of integrated quality systems to achieve performance excellence. Each progressive step requires a more detailed and comprehensive demonstration of quality integration and performance. The criteria for each step is based on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. Bronze Commitment to Quality Award recipients successfully demonstrated their mission, characteristics, and key challenges while recognizing the relationship of these factors to their ability to achieve performance improvement. Receiving the Bronze Award recognizes New Bridge for developing a foundation to begin a journey of continuous quality improvement.

“Every day I see the quality of care and quality of life New Bridge’s Long Term Care program provides to our residents. I am proud of the team for being recognized with this award and for their outstanding professionalism, and dedication to our residents and all of the communities we serve”, said Deborah D. Visconi, President and CEO of New Bridge Medical Center.

“Being recognized by the AHCA/NCAL is a tremendous honor and acknowledges our continued commitment to quality”, said Katie Richardson, LNHA, Vice President and Administrator of Long Term Care at New Bridge Medical Center.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,600 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in member centers each day.

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

New Bridge Medical Center, a non-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services including long-term care, behavioral health care and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission. Additionally, with 323 beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.

