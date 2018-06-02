Dr. Seuss’s Super-Dee-Dooper Bus Tour by

Friday, June 01 2018

Posted in News & Views

RANDOM HOUSE CHILDREN’S BOOKS AND DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES PRESENT THE FIRST EVER DR. SEUSS’S SUPER-DEE-DOOPER BUS TOUR—

AN INTERACTIVE READING ADVENTURE!

Random House Children’s Books donates to First Book to support Houston-area schools

New York, NY —Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises announce the first-ever Dr. Seuss Bus Tour. Officially titled Dr. Seuss’s Super-Dee-Dooper Bus Tour, the experience was inspired by the classic quote from Happy Birthday to You!: “There is no one alive who is youer than you!”

The bus will provide an interactive, museum-like experience that celebrates each child’s uniqueness as only Dr. Seuss can.

The Dr. Seuss Bus Tour will celebrate three seasonal moments in 2018, kicking off in late February to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday. (March 2 would have been his 114th birthday!) During this exciting inaugural season, it will visit three markets in the southern part of the country: Jackson, MS; New Orleans, LA; and Houston, TX. The bus will go back on the road in the summer to launch Dr. Seuss’s Word Challenge (to be announced!), and the third leg will be in the fall for the theatrical release of the new How the Grinch Stole Christmas! movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (in theaters November 9, 2018) and the Grinch Grow Your Heart by Doing a Good Deed Campaign.

Traveling across the country visiting bookstores, schools, libraries, and festivals, each stop will be a special Seussian celebration for the entire family. Events will feature a walk-through interactive exhibit starring Dr. Seuss’s books and characters, kid-friendly activities, photo ops with the Cat in the Hat costume, and more!

“Fun and learning go hand in hand in the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss,” said Susan Brandt, President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “The Super Dee Dooper Bus Tour is an incredible way to bring this world directly to families across the country.”

Dr. Seuss’s books have been a mainstay in American culture for over 80 years and are still as relevant as ever. His books have sold over 650,000,000 copies in 95 countries and have been translated to 30 languages.

“Dr. Seuss dedicated his life and career to instilling a love of reading in children,” said Cathy Goldsmith, President and Publisher of Dr. Seuss & Beginner Books. “The Dr. Seuss bus will ensure that we reach more readers than ever and inspire a new generation to find joy in books.”

Random House Children’s Books is also pleased to announce a charitable donation of $5,000 to First Book, timed to the event in the Houston area. The donation will cover the expense of shipping and handling for over 9,000 books for teachers in classrooms impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

For more information, and to track the tour across the nation, please visit Seussville.com.

Dr. Seuss’s Super-Dee-Dooper Bus Tour, making a stop in Paramus, NJ in just a couple of weeks! I'd love to connect with you on featuring the event for your readers!

The tour will stop at BJ’s Wholesale Club on Friday, June 22nd from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. The bus is on the road in honor of the first ever Dr. Seuss’s Word Challenge (#SeussWordChallenge) created in an effort to prevent the summer reading slide. With a goal of reading 20 million Dr. Seuss words nationwide, consumers can enter the challenge via Seussville.com and track their progress beginning May 29–July 31. Participants will have the opportunity to join Word-A-Thon events at local bookstores, complete with reading activities, and enter to win prizes (a Carnival Cruise for 4!) on Seussville.com.

Traveling across the country visiting bookstores, schools, libraries, and family-focused festivals, each stop will be a special Seussian celebration for the entire family. Events will feature a walk-through interactive exhibit starring Dr. Seuss's books and characters, kid-friendly activities, photo-ops with the Cat in the Hat costume and more!

Theodor “Seuss” Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children’s book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Theodor Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit Seussville.com.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

The primary focus of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P., is to protect the integrity of the Dr. Seuss books while expanding beyond books into ancillary areas. This effort is a strategic part of the overall mission to nurture and safeguard the relationship people have with Dr. Seuss characters. Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss) said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would “round out the edges.” That is one of the guiding philosophies of

Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Random House Children’s Books is the world’s largest English-language children’s trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, and nonfiction, the imprints of Random House Children’s Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. Random House is the longtime home of the beloved and bestselling Dr. Seuss books, which continue to make learning to read fun for millions of children everywhere. The company’s websites, rhcbooks.com and GetUnderlined.com, offer an array of activities, games, and educational resources for children, teens, parents, and educators. Random House Children’s Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

