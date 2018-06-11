High Schoolers Depict Suburbia in Gallery Bergen by

PARAMUS, N.J. – Reflections of life in suburbia and explorations of the suburban landscape are some of the topics depicted through photography by local high school students in Gallery Bergen’s latest exhibition at Bergen Community College.

Opening Thursday, June 12 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the gallery, the “Life in Suburbia” photography exhibition showcases photographs contributed by students through an open call for the second annual “Suburban Studies High School Photo Exhibition” and will continue through June 21. Organized by gallery director Chris Bors, “Life in Suburbia” will also feature a video slideshow of previous entries.



More than 50 College faculty and administrators from a variety of disciplines have collaborated to form the suburban studies group, a professional development and community engagement undertaking chaired by professor Phil Dolce. The educators include the dynamics of suburbia in their coursework and assignments relating to community outreach and civic lessons. Thousands of students will be participating in this project.



Summer gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Bergen.edu/gallery or contact Chris Bors at [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or (201) 879-8817.



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

