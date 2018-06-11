Northern Valley Adult Day Health Center by

Monday, June 04 2018 @ 12:53 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

FREE EDUCATIONAL PRESENTATION

The Importance of Medical Legal Documents For Seniors and Caregivers of Seniors To Assure Medical Decision Making

(Englewood, New Jersey – June 4, 2018) Northern Valley Adult Day Center, a program of Vantage Health System, a not for profit organization, is pleased to invite all senior citizens and community caregivers to a Special Educational presentation.



This free presentation will be on Monday, June 18th, 2018 from 5:00- 6:00 pm at 2 Park Ave, Dumont, NJ. This program will provide an understanding of the importance of Legal documents in the Care of yourself and your loved one. Topics to be discussed include: Medical Decision Powers of Attorney and Living Will Declarations. Learn about free Legal services available to Bergen County residents 60 years of age and older.

Please join us this evening to hear the speaker Anna Navatta , Esq. of the Northeast New Jersey Legal Services, Senior Citizen Law Project. The documents that Ms. Navatta will speak about can be obtained for free at the Northeast New Jersey Legal Services in Hackensack, NJ.

Please contact Mary to reserve a seat for this program or any questions at 201-385-4400 ext 3084.

About Vantage Health System:

Vantage Health System was founded in 1957 in Bergen County as a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization with community based facilities and programs providing services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. Offering a full range of clinical services designed to help people meet life’s challenges, no one is turned away due to lack of income. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org.

Advertisement