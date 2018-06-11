ONE THEATER SQUARE’S LEASING OFFICE NOW OPEN by

Monday, June 04 2018

Posted in News & Views

(Newark, New Jersey - June 4, 2018) Dranoff Properties, Inc. commenced leasing at One Theater Square (2 Center Street), Newark’s much-anticipated 22-story glass and brick skyscraper directly across from New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and Military Park. Three-onsite designer decorated model apartments and the handsomely appointed lobby are available to view daily. New residents will move in starting July 16, 2018.

Market rate apartments will rent from $1,775 to $4,100 monthly and range in size from 504 SF to 1,604 SF.



Dranoff Properties is nationally recognized for its award-winning interiors, open and spacious floor plans, and five-star amenities, all evident at One Theater Square. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and the living spaces boast plank floors, high ceilings, ample storage and large windows to take in views of Military Park, downtown Newark and the Manhattan skyline.



Amenities include a lobby attended by a 24-hour concierge, spacious club room with demonstration kitchen, billiards room with private terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room, and expansive outdoor entertainment space with soft seating, TV’s and outdoor fire pits.



There is an attended three-story 285-car garage with dedicated bicycle storage, and 12,000 SF of high-end shops and restaurants planned for the ground level along with a neighborhood police substation. The city’s light rail, and NJ Transit and Amtrak rail lines all are within a short walk; the trip to Manhattan takes less than 20 minutes and Newark International Airport, a gateway to the world, is 12 minutes by car. Whole Foods is a one-block walk. Prudential’s World Headquarters and Rutgers University-Newark are both a mere two blocks away.



"One Theater Square’s mix of market rate and affordable units provides a fair opportunity for all Newark residents who wish to make this remarkable building their new home,” said John Schreiber, NJPAC’s President and CEO. Recognizing Newark’s need for affordable housing, 24 of the 245 apartments will be leased to income-qualifying candidates. The affordable units range in price from $738 to $771 monthly for studio and one-bedroom units. Guidelines, applications, and lottery details are available at www.HousingQuest.com or by calling 609-786-1100 (select 5). Preference will be given to applicants who currently reside in Newark.



“The Arts Center is vested in the renaissance that is sweeping downtown Newark, and One Theater Square will be an exciting addition to an already vibrant local scene by offering convenience, retail opportunities and high-quality housing,” Schreiber added.

The leasing office is open weekdays from 10 AM to 6 PM, Saturdays, 10 AM to 5 PM and Sundays, 12 PM to 5 PM. For more information visit: www.onetheatersquare.com or call 973-295-9900.



Dranoff Properties was established in 1997 to create unparalleled residential destinations that transform and revitalize the urban core. Led by nationally recognized visionary and urban advocate Carl E. Dranoff, the firm specializes in developing character-defining projects that rejuvenate neighborhoods, cities, and regions. The company has developed a portfolio of award-winning, nationally recognized projects. These projects are livable, walkable, sustainable communities that breathe new life and vitality into the community. The Dranoff portfolio of award-winning and nationally recognized properties range from the adaptive re-use of historic buildings to the ground-up development of entire mixed-use communities. Please visit www.dranoffproperties.com for more information.





NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 8 million visitors (including over 1.6 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.



