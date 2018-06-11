FORTUNOFF MATTRESS® OPENS ITS FIRST SHOWROOM, ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL LEASE SIGNINGS by

Tuesday, June 05 2018 @ 10:44 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Inaugural Location Now Open in Paramus, New Jersey with Four More New York Metro Area Locations Coming Summer 2018

Paramus, NJ (June 5, 2018) – Fortunoff Mattress, The Source for Amazing Sleep, today announced the opening of the brand’s first showroom, in Paramus, New Jersey. Known for its legendary service for discerning customers since 1922, Fortunoff begins the next great chapter of its retailing history with the Fortunoff Mattress category extension.

Fortunoff Mattress provides a unique and curated assortment of the best quality products in a full service, low pressure environment, offering competitive value at all price points. In keeping with the Fortunoff Promise, the mattress extension employs highly trained sleep experts to help customers find their perfect mattress.

Fortunoff Mattress provides an unparalleled customer experience that caters to each guest with a consultative and diagnostic “fit” process. Through tasteful curation, a variety of products and comforts at various price points, along with a simplified selection process, Fortunoff Mattress offers unmatched expertise to benefit the customer. All locations provide white glove delivery, including set up and free removal of the old mattress. The 90-night sleep guarantee will provide confidence in each customer’s purchase, affording many years of comfort, along with a low-price guarantee, which pledges that customers will pay the lowest price possible.

“It’s exciting for us to bring the storied Fortunoff brand to an established industry and showcase our service and offerings to improve the mattress shopping experience,” said David Fortunoff, President of Fortunoff Brands. “Sleep is vital to everyone’s health and we felt there was a void in the mattress shopping experience to pair customers with their perfect mattress. We believe the core values and the service of the Fortunoff brand as well as its 96-year history will make shopping for this complicated product a true pleasure once again.”

Located at 141 NJ-17 in Paramus, the premier mattress store is the first of many Fortunoff Mattress showrooms planned to open rapidly over the next five years, with leases currently signed in Carle Place, Huntington Station, and Massapequa, New York, and Union, New Jersey, all scheduled to open this summer.

“It’s an honor to open the first-ever Fortunoff Mattress location in Paramus,” said Bernie Sensale, Chief Executive Officer of Fortunoff Mattress. “Fortunoff has a rich history in Bergen County and beyond; we look forward to continuing that relationship for years to come with our sleep solutions for customers.”

In addition to partnerships with Simmons®, Serta® and Restonic®, Fortunoff Mattress features latex mattresses from PranaSleep®, the world’s most advanced Talalay latex sleep system which provides the perfect balance of support and pressure-relieving comfort, ultimately offering the ideal environment to achieve complete rejuvenation that the company has exclusively in its trade area.

The Paramus location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm. For more information contact the showroom at (201) 875-3240 or visit www.FortunoffMattress.com.

About Fortunoff Mattress

For 96 years, the iconic Fortunoff brand has provided an unparalleled shopping experience, and Fortunoff Mattress continues that legacy with expert staff, unique products and a relaxed environment, all at a great price. As The Source for Amazing Sleep and unique products in a full-service friendly and pleasant shopping environment, Fortunoff Mattress applies the heritage of the Fortunoff brand to the mattress category, focusing on customer satisfaction through a consultative and diagnostic “fit” process. Fortunoff Mattress offers a curated assortment, combining exclusive and nationally branded products at a wide range of price points. Headquartered in Jericho, New York, Fortunoff Mattress utilizes highly trained sleep experts to help patrons find their perfect mattress to assure many years of comfort. For more information, visit www.FortunoffMattress.com.

Advertisement