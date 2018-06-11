UPCOMING GRAYDON POOL SPECIAL EVENTS
Summer Beach Party Concert at Graydon Pool!
Fun for the whole family!
Sunday, June 10, 2:00-3:00 pm
Featuring the talents of Yosi!
Summer is a magical time for families! A rockin' fun filled interactive Beach Party is just what your kids need! Drop those coats and get in the swim! Do "The Limbo", swim and spell at the B-E-A-C-H, sail away on a ship, and marvel at all the wonderful sea creatures as we join them at sea!
Movie on the Beach at Graydon Pool!
ET the Extra-Terrestrial
Friday, June 15th,(rain date Saturday, June 16th)
Admission begins at 7:00 pm, $5 per person-CASH ONLY
Please bring flashlight, folding chairs or a blanket.
Water's Edge Cafe' will be open for special movie treats of: Popcorn, Candy, Ice Cream and Beverages
