UPCOMING GRAYDON POOL SPECIAL EVENTS

Tuesday, June 05 2018 @ 10:46 AM EDT

Summer Beach Party Concert at Graydon Pool!

Fun for the whole family!

Sunday, June 10, 2:00-3:00 pm

Featuring the talents of Yosi!

Summer is a magical time for families! A rockin' fun filled interactive Beach Party is just what your kids need! Drop those coats and get in the swim! Do "The Limbo", swim and spell at the B-E-A-C-H, sail away on a ship, and marvel at all the wonderful sea creatures as we join them at sea!

Movie on the Beach at Graydon Pool!

ET the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday, June 15th,(rain date Saturday, June 16th)

Admission begins at 7:00 pm, $5 per person-CASH ONLY

Please bring flashlight, folding chairs or a blanket.

Water's Edge Cafe' will be open for special movie treats of: Popcorn, Candy, Ice Cream and Beverages

