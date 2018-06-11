ShopRite of Englewood Remodel Enhances In-Store Experience by

Tuesday, June 05 2018

Renovated supermarket features more chef-inspired meals, Caribbean, Asian, and Hispanic offerings, and a full-service Kosher marketplace

Englewood, NJ (June 5, 2018) – A new Hot and Cold Foods department, new in-store dining and a new Kosher marketplace are part of a major renovation and modernization at the ShopRite of Englewood, where customers will find even more reasons to shop the store for all their needs. The store will host a grand re-opening celebration the week of June 10th.

Visitors to the store at 40 Nathaniel Place, Palisades Court will find a brand new expanded store offering more chef-inspired meals and hot foods, along with a broad selection of organic, local, and gluten-free foods and products that reflect a variety of cultures.

Hot Foods, Van Brunt Grill, West Street Bakery and Palisades Delicatessen are just some of the new foodie destination locations in store, where environmentally-friendly refrigerated cases were also installed as part of the renovation. The changes add even more value and variety to the shelves. A newly paved and expanded parking lot as well as a new larger, customer friendly checkout area are additional ways customers will have an enhanced experience at the ShopRite of Englewood. And just across the way from the renovated supermarket, ShopRite customers will also find a variety of new beer, wine and liquor at the ShopRite of Englewood’s Wine & Spirits Store.

“We are really excited to introduce our remodeled store -- equipped with great new Kosher, Caribbean and Hispanic meals and hot and cold food options, as well as an all new modern look -- to our loyal associates and customers,” said Terry Glass, co-CEO of Glass Gardens, Inc., a family owned business that operates 11 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York. “We thank our shoppers for their patience during this major renovation, which added more than 20,000 square feet and really enhances the shopping experience and value equation at the ShopRite of Englewood.”

Renovation highlights include:

Prepared Meals

Hot and Cold prepared foods feature a hearty selection of chef-prepared meals with fresh meats and vegetables, Asian options, char grill featuring Jamaican Jerk & Caribbean chicken, hot soup, wing bar, sandwich station, salad bar and a dining area for customers to enjoy delicious meals right in the store.

Palisades Delicatessen

A traditional delicatessen with new amenities, the Palisades Deli offers a large selection of fresh cold cuts and salads and a Deli & More kiosk for customers to order their favorite lunch meats, sandwiches, occasion cakes and catering.

New Kosher Marketplace

Complete marketplace features OU supervised Kosher seafood, deli, hot and cold prepared foods, and meat department. Also available are Kosher cut fruit, vegetables, dried fruit and nuts and increased variety of Kosher bakery items. New Kosher grocery items were added to Aisle 10 and in the Kosher Frozen doors in Aisle 16 and Kosher Dairy doors located in Aisle 17.

Expanded Organics

ShopRite of Englewood’s new, expanded organic offerings can be found in nearly every section of the store, including produce, grocery, dairy, frozen and bakery departments.

All new, energy-efficient cases

ShopRite of Englewood’s new energy efficient cases reduces the store’s carbon footprint.

Two different sushi departments

Two new separate sushi departments featuring both Kosher and non-Kosher sushi with large selections of customer favorites, ranging from California rolls to shrimp and eel sushi.

All new modern look and décor

A new sleek, clean look for the store helps shoppers better navigate their shopping experience.

Free Fruit for Kids Program

This program – overseen by the ShopRite of Paramus dietitian and aimed at encouraging youngsters to enjoy healthy snacks -- allows kids to receive free fruit when they are at the supermarket.



Under the program, kids 12 and younger receive a free banana, clementine or other seasonal fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian. Families can find free fruit for children by going to the Customer Service department.

About ShopRite

