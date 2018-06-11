Still time to register for the Brain Health Event! by

Wednesday, June 06 2018 @ 07:46 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Sunday June 10, 2018 from 10:00am–2:00 pm, the Bergen County Division of Senior Services, Nutrition & Wellness Unit, will be sponsoring a FREE Senior Wellness event focusing on Brain Health (what is “normal” aging, everyday influences and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to optimize brain health.) This wellness event is open to ALL Bergen County adults age 60+. It will be held at the Hasbrouck Heights Public Library, 320 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights.

