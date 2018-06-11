Hackensack University Medical Center Holds 28th Annual Medical and Dental Staff Scholarship Awards Ceremony by

Wednesday, June 06 2018 @ 07:48 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“At Hackensack University Medical Center, we believe in some guiding principles – we are human-centric, quality oriented, innovative and academic,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “It is our honor and pleasure to present these 10 students with a scholarship to help them achieve their goals to further their education. I am very proud of our medical and dental team members for their participation in this scholarship program.”

The Medical and Dental Scholarship Awards program began in 1991 by Michael Petriella, M.D., former vice chair of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Hackensack University Medical Center. It was Dr. Petriella’s belief that non-physician team members should be recognized for the work they do and be encouraged to pursue their education. Nearly 300 employees and their dependents have received this scholarship since 1991.

Applicants are judged on their essays, letters of recommendation, transcripts, service to the community and letters of acceptance to colleges, graduate schools or accredited institutions. The awards are funded by dues collected from the physicians of the Hackensack University Medical Center Medical and Dental Staff. In the last 25 years, the scholarships have been named in honor of Hackensack University Medical Center physicians.

PHOTO

The Medical and Dental Staff at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the 28th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. Front Row, from left to right: Angelika Drozd, Linden, NJ; Elizabeth Johnsen, Bergenfield, NJ; Elimi De La Rosa, Clifton, NJ; Shaneka Phinn, Paterson, NJ; Cindy Rosado, Clifton, NJ; Rosemarie J. Sorce, vice president, Hackensack Meridian Corporate Board; Marc Younker, West Orange, NJ; Alexa Alvarez, Bergenfield, NJ; Christian Malapit, New Milford, NJ; Victoria Gramlich, East Rutherford, NJ; and Miral Gandhi, Clifton, NJ.

Back Row, from left to right: Katharine N. Hodock, M.D., assistant attending physician, Department of Pediatrics; Martin S. Karpeh, M.D., chair, Department of Surgery; Rita S. Patel, M.D., attending physician, Department of Radiology, George Stoupakis, M.D., attending physician; Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine; Michael A. Sbarra, M.D., attending physician, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Thomas Salazer, M.D., co-president, Medical and Dental Staff; Michael J. Goldfischer, M.D., attending physician, Department of Pathology; Dushyant R. Patel, M.D., assistant attending physician; General Internal Division, Department of Internal Medicine; Bindu Balani, M.D., senior attending physician, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine; Stephen G. Pereira, M.D., attending physician, Department of Surgery; and David Negron, M.D., senior attending physician, Department of Emergency Medicine.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Advertisement